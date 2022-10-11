Current Affairs Quiz: 11 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 11 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as ICC Player of the Month, Mahakaleshwar Temple, and UN World Geospatial Information Congress among others.

1. When is the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 observed?

a) October 10

b) October 11

c) October 15

d) October 20

2. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to win ICC Player of the Month?

a) Pooja Vastrakar

b) Sneh Rana

c) Smriti Mandhana

d) Harmanpreet Kaur

3. ‘Education 4.0 India Report’ has been launched by which institution?

a) World Bank

b) International Monetary Fund

c) World Economic Forum

d) Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

4. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple is located in which city of Madhya Pradesh?

a) Ujjain

b) Bhopal

c) Jabalpur

d) Gwalior

5. The 2nd UN World Geospatial Information Congress is being held in which city of India?

a) Chennai

b) Hyderabad

c) Bangalore

d) Mumbai

6. In FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, India will play its inaugural match against which country?

a) Morocco

b) Brazil

c) USA

d) China

7. What is the name of the leading academician who has won the top UAE Award for Alternative Medicine?

a) A.K.M Ghouse

b) K.S. Gill

c) Venu Govindaraju

d) Wazahat Husain

Answers

1. (b) October 11

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year on October 11 to raise awareness about the significance of equal opportunity that must be provided to girls. The main objective of the day is to empower women and help them to get their rights so that they can face challenges all over the world and meet their needs.

2.(d) Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has become India’s first women’s cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award. She won for her excellent performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan have been announced as ICC Player of the Month September 2022.

3. (c) World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum launched the ‘Education 4.0 India Report’ explaining how digital and other technologies can help in addressing the learning gaps and make education more accessible to all. The Education 4.0 India Report is the result of a collaboration between the World Economic Forum, UNICEF, and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

4. (a) Ujjain

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 850 crores.

5. (b) Hyderabad

The 2nd UN World Geospatial Information Congress which is organized by the United Nations and the Departments of Science and Technology and Space is taking place in Hyderabad. The five-day congress will bring scientists, policymakers, start-ups, and NGOs working on geospatial information, to a single platform.

6. (c) USA

India will play its inaugural match against the USA in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. The iconic Kalinga Stadium in the Capital of Odisha, Bhubaneshwar will witness the two matches- first between Morocco and Brazil and then between India and USA. Notably, India is hosting FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

7. (d) Wazahat Husain

Professor Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from Aligarh Muslim University has won an international award for Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine. A retired Chairman of the Department of Botany at AMU received UAE’s Second Sheikh Zayed International Award. On being honored, Professor Husain said he was honored to be representing India and AMU at the pinnacle of his academic career.