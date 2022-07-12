Current Affairs Quiz: 12 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Deoghar airport, first leader's I2U2 Summit, Commonwealth Games 2022 and Buck Moon 2022 among others.

1.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar airport in which state?

a)Bihar

b)Chhatisgarh

c)Jharkhand

d)Gujarat

2.When will the first leader's I2U2 Summit be held?

a)July 13th

b)July 14th

c)July 15th

d)July 16th

3.Taliban will sign a security agreement with which nation?

a)UAE

b)Qatar

c)Saudi Arabia

d)Kazakhstan

4.Who will lead India in Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Smriti Mandhana

b)Shafali Verma

c)Harmanpreet Kaur

d)Deepti Sharma

5.When will Buck Moon 2022 be visible?

a)July 15th

b)July 13th

c)July 17th

d)July 18th

6.Which among the following countries has reported its first case of monkeypox?

a)Russia

b)Japan

c)US

d)India

7.The European Union has given final approval to which country to join euro currency in 2023?

a)Ukraine

b)Croatia

c)Monaco

d)Vatican City

Answers

1.(c) Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand on July 12, 2022. The move aims to boost infrastructure development and enhance connectivity and ease of living in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport and other development projects in the city on Tuesday.

2.(b) July 14th

The first Leaders' Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually on July 14, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The summit aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as energy, water, transportation, space, health and food security.

3.(b) Qatar

The Taliban is now willing to sign a security agreement with Qatar. Taliban's acting Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that they have decided to sign an agreement for security cooperation. The announcement was made after the minister returned from Qatar visit.

4.(c) Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee on July 11, 2022.

5.(b) July 13th

A supermoon, also known as buck supermoon, will be visible to naked eye on July 13, 2022. The supermoon on July 13 is known as buck moon as it is named after antlers that form on a buck's forehead around this time of the year. The last supermoon, known as the Strawberry moon, was seen on June 14th.

6.(a) Russia

Russia has detected the first case of monkeypox in a man who had returned from a trip to several European nations. There has been an increase in monkeypox cases outside the West and Central African countries, where it is endemic, since early May.

7.(b) Croatia

The finance ministers of the European Union gave final approval to Croatia on July 12, 2022 to adopt the euro single currency on January 1, 2022.

