Current Affairs Quiz: 11 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Wimbledon 2022, Marburg virus , World Population Day and Austrian Grand Prix 2022 title among others.

1. Who won Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final?

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Cameron Norrie Nick Kyrgios

2. Who won Wimbledon 2022 Women's Singles Final?

Ons Jabeur Simona Halep Elena Rybakina Tatjana Maria

3. What is the name of the 94-year-old woman who won gold in 100m at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022?

Bhawani Mehta Bhagwani Devi Bhagwani Ram Gurpreet Sandhu

4. Two suspected cases of Marburg virus have been reported by which West African country?

Burkina Faso The Gambia Guinea Bissau Ghana

5. Which nation's presidential palace was stormed by protestors on July 10th?

UK US Sri Lanka Pakistan

6. Who won the Austrian Grand Prix 2022 title?

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mick Schumacher Charles Leclerc

7. When is World Population Day observed?

July 9th July 10th July 11th July 12th

8. Which country is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous nation next year?

US India Bangladesh Japan

Answer:

1. (a) Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam on July 10, 2022 with a four-set win over Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. The 35-year-old has become the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, remaining undefeated at the tournament since 2017.

2. (c) Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina created history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Wimbledon title on July 9, 2022. She also became the first-ever player from Kazakhastan to win Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon when she beat the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon women's singles final that lasted for 1 hour and 48 minutes. The 23-year-old also became the youngest player to lift the Wimbledon title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova won the title in 2011.

3. (b) Bhagwani Devi

The 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Tampere, Finland on July 10, 2022. The nonagenarian created history by winning a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championship 2022 in 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She won a bronze medal in shot put as well.

4. (d) Ghana

The World Health Organisation confirmed on July 7, 2022 that Ghana has reported two suspected cases of deadly Marburg Virus. Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever, which belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus disease. Both the patients, now deceased, tested positive for Marburg as per the preliminary analysis of their samples. If confirmed these would the first such infections recorded in the Western African country.

5. (c) Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on July 9, 2022 amid massive protests. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also expected to resign on July 13th. He reportedly fled the presidential palace in Colombo after protestors stormed the premises on July 10th. Viral videos show protestors breaking inside the presidential palace, vandalising the place and taking a dip in the pool.

6. (d) Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix 2022 at the Red Bull Ring. The racers who obtained the top-eight finish include Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russel, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris and Kevin Magnussen.

7. (c) July 11th

World Population Day is observed every year on July 11, 2022. The day seeks to raise awareness regarding global population issues. The day aims to increase people's awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

8. (b) India

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year. The UN released a report on July 11, 2022 that stated that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022.