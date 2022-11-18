Current Affairs Quiz: 18 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 18 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Governor of West Bengal, the Chairman of NPS Trust, and the Indian Army’s first woman skydiver, among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal?

a) Arvind Kumar Sharma

b) C V Ananda Bose

c) Atanu Chakraborty

d) Nripendra Misra

2. Who has become the Indian Army’s first woman skydiver?

a) Abhilasha Barak

b) Arti Sarin

c) Rajshree Ramasethu

d) Lance Naik Manju

3. Which country has exempted Indian citizens from submitting police clearance certificates for obtaining a visa?

a) Saudi Arabia

b) Qatar

c) Egypt

d) United Arab Emirates

4. National Museum, India has signed an MoU with which country for Silver Exhibition in March 2023?

a) France

b) Russia

c) Denmark

d) Germany

5. India hosted the LeadIT Summit with which country on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt?

a) Norway

b) Sweden

c) Canada

d) Japan

6. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of NPS Trust?

a) Ajay Kumar Bhalla

d) Rajiv Gauba

c) Suraj Bhan

d) Urjit Patel

7. Government extends tenure of Sanjay Mishra for one more year. He serves as the Director of which agency?

a) CBI

b) NIA

c) IB

d) ED

Answers

1.(b) C V Ananda Bose

The former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. The former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose is a 1977 (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of the Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum before superannuating in 2011.

2.(d) Lance Naik Manju

Lance Naik Manju became the Indian Army’s first woman skydiver after she jumped from a height of 10,000 ft from the Advanced Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. She was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump.

3.(a) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced an exemption of Indian Nationals from submitting the Police Clearance Certificate to obtain a visa for traveling to the country. The decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years.

4.(c) Denmark

National Museum, India, and Kolding Museum, Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Silver Exhibition. Both museums will showcase the best silver objects from their collections in the exhibition. The joint exhibition ‘Silver treasures from Denmark and India’ will open at the beginning of March 2023.

5.(b) Sweden

India and Sweden hosted the LeadIT Summit on the sidelines of COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. The Leadership for Industry Transition- LeadIT initiative focuses on the low carbon transition of the hard-to-abate industrial sector. The summit was followed by the public launch of the LeadIT Summit Statement 2022 in the India Pavilion at COP27.

6.(c) Suraj Bhan

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority has appointed Suraj Bhan as the Chairman of the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) which is responsible for managing funds under the National Pension System (NPS). Suraj Bhan has been a trustee on the board of NPS Trust since 2018.

7.(d) ED

Sanjay Misha serves as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whose tenure has been extended for another year. As per the official order, the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of ED has been extended till November 18, 2023. He had originally retired in 2020 but has already got two extensions of one year each.