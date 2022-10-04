Current Affairs Quiz: 4 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 4 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Icon of Election Commission of India, Made-in-India motorbikes, and White Shipping Information Exchange among others.

1. Who has been made the National Icon of Election Commission of India?

a) Neeraj Chopra

b) Pankaj Tripathi

c) Amitabh Bachchan

d) PV Sindhu

2. World Animal Day is celebrated every year on?

a) October 2

b) October 5

c) October 1

d) October 4

3. India has handed over Made-in-India motorbikes to which country as bilateral trade?

a) Lebanon

b) Saudi Arabia

c) Qatar

d) Morocco

4. Indian Navy has signed a pact on White Shipping Information Exchange with which country?

a) Australia

b) Japan

c) New Zealand

d) United States

5. ‘herSTART’- a start up platform has been created by which University?

a) Delhi University

b) Mumbai University

c) Rajasthan University

d) Gujarat University

6. Which state has come first in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 award under the large states category?

a) Telangana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Haryana

d) Tamil Nadu

7. Who has won Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2022?

a) Uffe Ravnskov

b) Mikael Nordfords

c) Svante Paabo

d) Arne Meurman

Answers

1.(b) Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been made the National Icon of the Election Commission of India. He was chosen for the honour of his association with the Election Commission in creating awareness amongst the young voters. The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his work in Sacred Games, Mimi, Mirzapur, and Newton among others.

2. (d) October 4

World Animal Day is celebrated globally every year on October 4 to ensure better standards for animal welfare. The day not only educates people about our most endangered species but also informs about how to rescue them. World Animal Day 2022 theme is ‘Shared Planet’. The theme highlights the fact that the world belongs to every living creature and not just humans.

3.(a) Lebanon

India has handed over Made-in-India motorbikes to the Government of Lebanon as part of the bilateral assistance. The Lebanese Government was also appreciative of the positive role played by the Indian battalion at United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. The motorbikes were handed over during the visit of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) to Lebanon.

4. (c) New Zealand

Indian Navy has signed an agreement on White Shipping Information Exchange with the Royal New Zealand Navy to promote greater transparency in the Maritime domain. The agreement was signed between Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Rear Admiral David Proctor, during the former’s recent visit to New Zealand.

5. (d) Gujarat University

President Draupadi Murmu launched ‘herSTART’- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs. The start-up is an initiative for women entrepreneurs and is one of Gujarat University Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council’s flagship programs. The program is open to all women who have innovative business ideas, prototypes, or existing business ventures.

6.(a) Telangana

Telangana has won the first prize under the Large States Category under Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 which looked into the sanitation status of rural areas. Haryana, on the other hand, came second while Tamil Nadu acquired third place in the awards.

7.(c) Svante Paabo

Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine for his achievements in concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. He has specialization in the field of evolutionary genetics. Paabo has also worked extensively on the Neanderthal genome and is one of the founders of paleogenetics.