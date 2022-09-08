Current Affairs Quiz: 8 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 7 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Literacy Day, Bhupen Hazarika, and E-daakhil portal among others.

1. When is International Literacy Day observed?

a) September 8

b) September 10

c) September 7

d) September 5

2. Google Doodle is celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s 96th birth anniversary on September 8. He was known for which form of art?

a) Dancing

b) Singing

c) Painting

d) Architecture

3. E-daakhil portal is an initiative of which Central Ministry?

a) Ministry of Commerce and Industry

b) Ministry of Consumer Affairs

c) Ministry of Labour and Employment

d) Ministry of Finance

4. Ramchandra Manjhi, who passed away on September 7, was related to which one of the following folk dances?

a) Karnataka Folk Dance

b) Rajasthani Folk Dance

c) Tamil Fork Dance

d) Bhojpuri Folk Dance

5. Vedant Patel of Indian origin creates history by becoming the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of which country’s State Department?

a) Australia

b) United States

c) New Zealand

d) Canada

6. Which of the following Indian cities have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities?

a) Varanasi, Lucknow, Kochi

b) Surat, Mysuru, Kanchipuram

c) Warangal, Thrissur and Nilambur

d) Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune

7. Which state of India will host the Hockey World Cup 2023?

a) Odisha

b) Maharashtra

c) Gujarat

d) Delhi

Answers

1.(a) September 8

International Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8 to talk about the significance of basic learning and writing. Literacy is one of the numerous elements that contribute to the development of society or a person and gives people more freedom and independence to think for themselves.

2.(b) Singing

Bhupen Hazarika was an Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, actor, poet, and filmmaker from Assam who was popularly known as Sudha Kontho. His songs, which were mainly written and sung in the Assamese language himself, are marked by humanity and the universal brotherhood. The tech giant paid tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 to celebrate his 96th Birth Anniversary.

3.(b) Ministry of Consumer Affairs

E-dakhil portal was launched by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on September 7, 2020, for the online redressal of consumer grievances. The portal empowers the consumer and their advocates to file consumer complaints with the payment of requisite fees online from anywhere for the redressal of their complaints.

4. (d) Bhojpuri Folk Dance

The legendary artist Ram Chandra Manjhi passed away on September 7, 2022. He was an Indian Bhojpuri folk dancer and a theatre artist and was one of the members of Bhikhari Thakur’s drama team. Manjhi was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2017 and was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2021.

5. (b) United States

Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, has created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily state department news conference. During his briefing, Vedant Patel covered topics ranging from Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine, Liz Truss becoming the Prime Minister of UK, and negotiations around JCPOA.

6.(c) Warangal, Thrissur and Nilambur

Three Indian Cities namely - Telangana’s Warangal, Kerala’s Thrissur & Nilambur have been inducted into the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities 2022 List. The Three Indian Cities were part of the 77 cities from 44 countries, which were recently inducted into the UNESCO GNLC List.

7.(a) Odisha

The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be the 15th edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup which is organized by the International Hockey Federation. The tournament will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and at the under-construction 20,000-seat Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, India from January 13 to 19, 2023.