SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 Vacancy Released at ssc.gov.in: Check Region, State and Category Wise Vacancies, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 10, 2025, 19:01 IST

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: SSC has released the vacancy list for SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) and Havaldar posts for 2025 on its official website- ssc.gov.in. A total of 8,021 vacancies have been announced, including 6,810 MTS and 1,211 Havaldar posts. Candidates can download the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF from this page.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy 2025
SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy 2025

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made a significant update for SSC MTS and Havaldar aspirants. Candidates who are seeking to apply for the central government jobs can check the category-wise vacancy distribution. The vacancy list offers great opportunities for the candidates across regions and categories to apply for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts. 

SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed vacancy notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts. The SSC has announced a total of 8.021 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts. The detailed notification regarding the recruitment process is still awaited. The candidates can start applying for these posts, once the SSC releases the notification.

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts Covered

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS - Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN)

Total Vacancies

8,021 (Revised total: 6,810 MTS + 1,211 Havaldar)

Vacancy Status

Tentative (subject to change by final notification)

PDF Availability

District, state, region & category-wise vacancy details in PDF

How to Download

Visit ssc.gov.in → Latest News → “SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancies”

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Distribution Overview

The SSC has revised the total vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts from 5,464 to 8,021.

  • Revised Total Vacancies: SSC has increased vacancies from 5,464 (4,375 MTS + 1,089 Havaldar) to 8,021 (6,810 MTS + 1,211 Havaldar).

SSC MTS Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The table below shows the category-wise distribution of the 8,021 posts of MTS and Havaldar.

Category

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

Other PwD

MTS-NT

2859

596

1486

665

472

6078

554

65

68

55

49

MTS-NT

323

89

215

56

49

732

64

8

7

9

8

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN)

531

132

293

149

106

1211

120

16

14

0

14

Grand Total

3713

817

1994

870

627

8021

738

89

89

64

71

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Download PDF

Candidates can have a look at the detailed vacancy distribution across various regions and states from the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF. Candidates can download the PDF from the link given below:

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025

Download PDF

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News