SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 Vacancy Released at ssc.gov.in: Check Region, State and Category Wise Vacancies, Download PDF

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made a significant update for SSC MTS and Havaldar aspirants. Candidates who are seeking to apply for the central government jobs can check the category-wise vacancy distribution. The vacancy list offers great opportunities for the candidates across regions and categories to apply for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed vacancy notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts. The SSC has announced a total of 8.021 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts. The detailed notification regarding the recruitment process is still awaited. The candidates can start applying for these posts, once the SSC releases the notification.