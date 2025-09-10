SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 Vacancy Released at ssc.gov.in: Check Region, State and Category Wise Vacancies, Download PDF

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made a significant update for SSC MTS and Havaldar aspirants. Candidates who are seeking to apply for the central government jobs can check the category-wise vacancy distribution. The vacancy list offers great opportunities for the candidates across regions and categories to apply for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts.
SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2025: Key Highlights
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed vacancy notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts. The SSC has announced a total of 8.021 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts. The detailed notification regarding the recruitment process is still awaited. The candidates can start applying for these posts, once the SSC releases the notification.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Posts Covered
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS - Non-Technical) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN)
|
Total Vacancies
|
8,021 (Revised total: 6,810 MTS + 1,211 Havaldar)
|
Vacancy Status
|
Tentative (subject to change by final notification)
|
PDF Availability
|
District, state, region & category-wise vacancy details in PDF
|
How to Download
|
Visit ssc.gov.in → Latest News → “SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancies”
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Distribution Overview
The SSC has revised the total vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts from 5,464 to 8,021.
-
Revised Total Vacancies: SSC has increased vacancies from 5,464 (4,375 MTS + 1,089 Havaldar) to 8,021 (6,810 MTS + 1,211 Havaldar).
SSC MTS Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution
The table below shows the category-wise distribution of the 8,021 posts of MTS and Havaldar.
|
Category
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Other PwD
|
MTS-NT
|
2859
|
596
|
1486
|
665
|
472
|
6078
|
554
|
65
|
68
|
55
|
49
|
MTS-NT
|
323
|
89
|
215
|
56
|
49
|
732
|
64
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
Havaldar (CBIC & CBN)
|
531
|
132
|
293
|
149
|
106
|
1211
|
120
|
16
|
14
|
0
|
14
|
Grand Total
|
3713
|
817
|
1994
|
870
|
627
|
8021
|
738
|
89
|
89
|
64
|
71
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Download PDF
Candidates can have a look at the detailed vacancy distribution across various regions and states from the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF. Candidates can download the PDF from the link given below:
|
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025
