Current Affairs Quiz: 9 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 9 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Neeraj Chopra, World Eve Day, and the next Chief of United Nations Human Rights among others.

1. Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away on September 8, 2022. Her reign lasted for how many years?

a) 70 years and 8 months

b) 70 years and 7 months

c) 70 years and 10 months

d) 70 years and 9 months

2. In the latest, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win Gold Medal in Javelin in which of the following Championship?

a) Diamond League Championship

b) European Athletics Championship

c) World Athletics Championship

d) Asian Games

3. World Eve Day is observed every year on?

a) 8 September

b) 10 September

c) 9 September

d) 7 September

4. Who has been appointed as the next Chief of the United Nations Human Rights?

a) Achim Steiner

b) Melissa Flaming

c) Susan Akram

d) Volker Turk

5. Who has become the new King of the United Kingdom?

a) Prince Charles III

b) Prince Andrew

c) Prince Edward

d) Prince William

6. Maitree Super Thermal Power Project has been set up in which city of Bangladesh?

a) Dhaka

b) Rajshahi

c) Khulna

d) Chattogram

7. Where will Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the World Dairy Summit on September 12, 2022?

a) Ahmedabad

b) Pune

c) Sonipat

d) Noida

Answers

1.(b) 70 years and 7 months

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of Britain passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. She reigned for 70 years and 7 months to be exact, which is longer than any other monarch in British history. The previous record was held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years, 7 months, and two days.

2.(a) Diamond League Championship

Neeraj Chopra won the prestigious Diamond League Finals in Zurich by securing Gold Medal with a throw of 88.44 metres. With his latest achievement, he also became the 1st Indian ever to win the championship. The 24-year Chopra finished ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Webber to script history.

3.(c) 9 September

World Eve Day is observed every year on September 9 to highlight the significance of electric vehicles all over the world. World Eve Day is a day of celebration of e-mobility and also a day to shift the transition to sustainable transport with the consumer, business, and policy outcomes.

4.(d) Volker Turk

The United Nations on September 8, 2022, approved the Austrian Diplomat Volker Turk to be the new High Commissioner of UN Human Rights. He will replace Chilean President Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive and high-profile post. The 57-year-old Turk has spent most of his career within the UN system, with a particular focus on refugees.

5.(a) Prince Charles III

Prince Charles III has become the new King of the United Kingdom. He will be known as King Charles III. He became the new King of England after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth III on September 8, 2022. King Charles III was born in Buckingham Palace in 1948 during the reign of his maternal grandfather George VI.

6.(c) Khulna

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is a 1320MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant that has been set up at Rampal, Khulna in Bangladesh. PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The project has been developed under the concessional financing scheme which has been offered by India to Bangladesh.

7.(d) Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Dairy Summit on September 12, 2022, in Noida at India Expo Centre and Mart. India is organizing the World Dairy Summit after almost a 48-year gap. It will bring together approx. 1500 participants from all over the world, including CEOs of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, and other stakeholders.