Current Affairs Quiz: April 11 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as IPL 6000 runs, and the New Investment Officer of LIC, among others.

1. Which political party has got the status of National Party recently?

(a) Samajwadi Party

(b) Aam Aadmi Party

(c) Rashtriya Janata Dal

(d) Bharatiya Janata Party

2. Who has been appointed as the Chief Investment Officer by LIC?

(a) Rahul Puri

(b) P C Paikray

(c) Ajitesh Sinha

(d) Ratnakar Patnaik

3. Who launched the first Dogri version of the Indian Constitution?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) R K Singh

(c) Kiren Rijiju

(d) Nirmala Sitharaman

4. Who has become the fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in IPL?

(a) Harshal Patel

(b) Avesh Khan

(c) Deepak Chahar

(d) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in which state?

(a) Sikkim

(b) Arunachal Pradesh

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Uttarakhand

6. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 6000 runs in IPL history?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) K L Rahul

Answers:-

1. (b) Aam Aadmi Party

The Election Commission of India has issued a new list of national and state political parties. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been given the status of a national party. The Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and the Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been removed from their National Party status. Along with this, the Communist Party of India (CPI) of D. Raja has also lost the status of a national party.

2. (d) Ratnakar Patnaik

LIC has appointed Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer and PC Paikray as Chief Risk Officer. Ratnakar will replace PR Mishra. In addition to this, PC Paikray replaced Tablesh Pandey on April 10. Patnaik has 32 years of experience. He joined LIC in September 1990.

3. (c) Kiren Rijiju

The Dogri version of the Constitution of India was released by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. It was released at Jammu University. Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Justice Koteshwar Singh of Ladakh High Court were also present on this occasion. The Constitution of India is one of the longest-written constitutions in the world. Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs released the "Seven Decades of the Constitution of India" on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A seminar was organized on the subject.

4. (a) Harshal Patel

Fast bowler Harshal Patel, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL has become the fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in IPL. Harshal achieved this feat by taking the wicket of Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants. Harshal completed his 100 wickets in the 79th innings of the IPL. Earlier, this record was in the name of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who completed his 100 wickets in the 81st innings.

5. (b) Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' on April 10 at Kibithu, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. The objective of this program is to comprehensively develop villages on the Indo-China border. The government has approved VVP with Rs 4800 crore, in which Rs 2500 crore has been allocated specifically for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26. Union Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated 9 micro hydro projects of the Arunachal government and 14 infrastructure projects worth Rs 120 crore for ITBP.

6. (b) David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner became the fastest batsman to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL-2023) during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. He is now the only third batsman to join this elite club after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. David Warner has achieved this feat in 165 innings.

