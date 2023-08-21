Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023- Lotus Flower 'NaMoh 108

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Udyog Ratna' Award etc.

1. Who was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra?

(a) Ratan Tata

(b) Mukesh Ambani

(c) Gautam Adani

(d) Adar Poonawala

2. Who has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of South Indian Bank?

(a) Anoop Poonawalla

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Ramesh Puri

(d) P R Seshadri

3. Which Indian won the gold medal in the under-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship?

(a) Aditi Sinha

(b) Ankita Raina

(c) Anahat Singh

(d) Mohini Singh

4. Which country has won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title?

(a) Argentina

(b) Brazil

(c) England

(d) Spain

5. In which research institute the new variety of lotus flower 'NAMOH 108' has been developed?

(a) National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow

(b) FSSAI

(c) National Botanical Research Institute, Howrah

(d) none of these

6. Which Indian-origin leader has qualified for the presidential election of Singapore?

(a) Pawan Nagarjuna

(b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

(c) Abhay Deshpande

(d) Devkrishnan

7. What rank did India secure in the 16th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics?

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

Answer:-

1. (a) Ratan Tata

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion. In the financial year 2021-22, the combined revenue of Tata companies was $ 128 billion.

2. (d) P R Seshadri

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kerala-based South Indian Bank. This appointment will be for a period of three years from October 1. Sheshadri is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

3. (c) Anahat Singh

India's Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the Under-17 category at the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship held in Dalian, China. This tournament was organized from 16 to 20 August. He had won his first gold medal in last year's edition held in Thailand. Anahat Singh was born on 13 March 2008 in Delhi.

4. (d) Spain

Spain has won the title of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final. In the final, the women's team of Spain registered a historic victory by defeating England 1-0. Spain's women's football team has become the world champion for the first time. In the final match, the only goal was scored by Olga Carmona for Spain in the 29th minute of the game.

5. (a) National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled a new variety of lotus flower with 108 petals 'NaMoh 108'. This variety of lotus has been developed by the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) located in Lucknow. Flowers of 'NBRI Namoh 108' variety of lotus bloom from March to December and this is the first flower of this variety.

6. (b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Three people, including Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Indian origin, have qualified for the presidential election of Singapore. Two others include former officers of Chinese origin. The Presidential Election Committee had received a total of six applications for the eligibility certificate till the last date. President Halimah Yacoob's six-year term will end on September 13.

7. (b) 2

India has secured the second rank in the 16th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) to be held in Chorzów, Poland from 10 to 20 August 2023. India won four gold and one silver medal. United Kingdom secured the first position with five gold. A total of 236 students from 50 countries participated in this Olympiad, and collectively won 27 gold, 41 silver and 50 bronze medals in all categories.

