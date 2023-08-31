Current Affairs Quiz: August 31 2023- Warship 'Mahendragiri'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Warship 'Mahendragiri' etc.

1. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has tied up with which state for a 28.12 MW green energy project?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Himachal Pradesh

2. Who won the title of Miss Earth India 2023?

(a) Priyan Sen

(b) Vanshika Parmar

(c) Sweta Sharda

(d) Rakhi Kapoor

3. In which city will the Miss World 2023 event be organized?

(a) Kolkata

(b) Mumbai

(c) New Delhi

(d) Kashmir

4. Which bank has launched a new type of savings account 'Infinity Savings Account'?

(a) Axis Bank

(b) Punjab National Bank

(c) State Bank of India

(d) HDFC Bank

5. The amount of Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana has been increased, it is related to which state?

(a) Bihar

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Madhya Pradesh

6. When is World Sanskrit Day celebrated every year?

(a) 28 August

(b) 29 August

(c) 30 August

(d) 31 August

7. Warship 'Mahendragiri' has been built by which Shipbuilders Limited?

(a) Goa Shipyard Limited

(b) Cochin Shipyard Limited

(c) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

(d) ABG Shipyard Limited

Answer:-

1. (c) Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has partnered with Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd (SSMI) to set up a 28.12 MW green energy plant in Maharashtra. TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Sanyo through TP Alpha Limited. This plant will be set up at Achegaon in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

2. (a) Priyan Sen

Priyan Sen, who hails from Rajasthan, won the Miss Earth India 2023 title during the Miss Divine Beauty 2023 National Finals held in New Delhi. She was crowned by Korea's current Miss Earth Mina Soo Choi. While Praveena Anjana was named Miss International India 2023, both Pema Choden Bhutia and Tejaswini Srivastava were declared runners-up.

3. (d) Kashmir

The 71st Miss World 2023 contest will be held in Kashmir later this year, in which 140 countries will participate. Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Organization has given information about this. Sini Shetty will represent India in Miss World 2023. This prestigious international beauty pageant is being organized in India after 27 years.

4. (a) Axis Bank

Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has launched a first of its kind new savings account variant 'Infinity Savings Account' to cater to the needs of the customers. Customers can open accounts in a completely digital way through the video KYC process.

5. (b) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to increase the amount fixed for the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana was started in the year 2019. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to girls to complete their education and have a better future.

6. (d) 31 August

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated globally on 31 August every year. Congratulating the people, PM Modi said in a social media post that India has a very special relationship with Sanskrit. World Sanskrit Day is celebrated in ancient India to raise awareness about the language used by scholars and sages in many prestigious books, especially religious teachings.

7. (c) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The warship 'Mahendragiri', built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, will be launched on 01 September. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar will launch the warship. The Vice President will be the chief guest at the ceremony. It is the seventh stealth frigate under Project 17A of the Indian Navy.

