Current Affairs Quiz: February 15 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all aspiring students and ardent readers preparing for various competitive-level exams. In today’s quiz, a wide range of exam-related questions are compiled including the 'World Hindi Conference', Sania Mirza, the Air India-Boeing deal and more.

1. Who has been appointed as the mentor of the Women’s Cricket Team of the Royal Challengers Bangalore?

(a) Mohammad Kaif

(b) Sania Mirza

(c) Jhulan Goswami

(d) Anjum Chopra

2. In which country the 12th edition of the 'World Hindi Conference' is being held?

(a) Fiji

(b) Nepal

(c) Mauritius

(d) USA

3. Who has been elected as the new President of Bangladesh?

(a) Sheikh Hasina

(b) Shahabuddin Ahmed

(c) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

(d) A. K. M. Nurul Islam

4. How many aircraft will be bought by Air India in an agreement with aerospace manufacturer Boeing?

(a) 250

(b) 190

(c) 220

(d) 100

5. Where will be the first G20 Culture Working Group meeting held under the G20 Indian chairmanship?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Himachal Pradesh

6. Which start-up has manufactured the Swarm drone system inducted into the Indian Army?

(a) Sagar Defense

(b) Alpha Design Technologies

(c) NewSpace Research & Technologies

(d) Paras Aerospace

7. With which country has the Uttar Pradesh government signed an MoU to promote economic cooperation?

(a) Singapore

(b) Malaysia

(c) South Africa

(d) France

Answers

1. (b) Sania Mirza

India's legendary tennis player Sania Mirza is the first woman to be made mentor of the Premier League by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. She played her last Grand Final Slam at the Australian Open last month. Sania Mirza, who has won Grand Slam and 43 WTA titles stated that it is a pleasure to join the RCB women's team as a mentor. Significantly, the first woman Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4, 2023, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai with a blockbuster match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

2. (a) Fiji

The 12th 'World Hindi Conference' is being organized in Fiji. Fiji's President William Katoniwere along with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar recently inaugurated the World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji. The event will be held at the Denarau Island Convention Centre, Nadi, Fiji starting today February 15 to February 17, 2023. The Ministry of External Affairs is working as the nodal ministry for the 12th World Hindi Conference. The main theme of the conference is “Hindi - From Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence” (Knowledge of Artificial Intelligence). The first World Hindi Conference was organized in Nagpur between January 10-12 in 1975.

3. (c) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

In Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu has been elected as the 22nd President of the country. He will be replacing President Mohammad Abdul Hamid. Also, the longest-serving President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid's term will end on April 23. 75-year-old Chuppu was born on December 10, 1949, in the Pabna district of East Bengal, Dominion of Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh). He participated in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

4. (c) 220

Air India signs a historical agreement with American aircraft manufacturing company Boeing for the purchase of 220 aircraft. The deal is worth 34 billion dollars. Under this deal, 20 Boeing 787s, as well as 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft and the purchase of 190 Boeing 737 Max single-aisle aircraft have been approved. The Boeing Company is an American multinational company and the founder is William E. Boeing. Before this deal, Air India had bought 250 aircraft from France's Airbus.

5. (a) Madhya Pradesh

Under India's G20 Presidency, the first G20 Culture Working Group meeting will be held from February 22 to 25, 2023, in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The vision is to promote access to cultural heritage and services. The Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan stated that the Culture Working Group will organize four meetings on different subjects. Cultural and creative industries account for 3.1 per cent of the global GDP and 6.2 per cent contribution to all global employment.

6. (c) NewSpace Research & Technologies

NewSpace Research & Technologies is a Bengaluru-based start-up that has supplied the Swarm drone system to the Indian Army. They will be used for surveillance in high-altitude areas. At least 50 km deep into enemy territory, about 100 swarm drones are capable of hitting the target. Its purchase was ordered under Emergency Purchase (EP). The Indian Air Force will also induct operational Swarming UAS in the near future.

7. (a) Singapore

For the first time, the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry has partnered with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for economic cooperation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two parties. This agreement is in addition to the signed deals at the UP Global Investors Summit. Under this, the governments of Singapore and Uttar Pradesh have taken up urban development, and sustainability and will cooperate in areas of mutual interest including the development industry and skill development. 10 in Lucknow, 21 companies and 58 delegates from Singapore will participate in the UP Global Investors Summit held till February 12.

