Current Affairs Quiz: February 14 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh offers Daily Current Affairs Quiz for students and avid readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s quiz session, questions related to Cyclone Gabriel, Rayyana Barnawi, Dubai World Government Summit, US New President, etc. are included.

1. Which country has declared National Emergency in view of Cyclone Gabriel?

(a) Indonesia

(b) Australia

(c) New Zealand

(d) Philippines

2. Who is the first female astronaut from Saudi Arabia who will be sent on an International Space Station mission?

(a) Jessica Meir

(b) Rayyana Barnawi

(c) Nora Al Matrooshi

(d) Jasmin Moghbeli

3. Who has recently been honoured with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in January 2023?

(a) Shubman Gill

(b) Mohammed Siraj

(c) Devon Conway

(d) Virat Kohli

4. Which company's Chief Business Officer, Marni Lavin has resigned from the company after 13 years?

(a) Alphabet

(b) Meta

(c) Twitter

(d) SpaceX

5. Who has been recently appointed as the new President of Cyprus?

(a) Demetris Syllouris

(b) Annita Demetriou

(c) Adamos Adamou

(d) Nikos Christodoulides

6. ‘Healthy Mind, Healthy Home’ is an initiative launched by which Ministry?

(a) Ministry of Ayush

(b) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

(c) Ministry of Education

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

7. Which IIT’s student from India has won the Gold Medal at the World Government Summit in Dubai?

(a) IIT Varanasi

(b) IIT Indore

(c) IIT Mumbai

(d) IIT Delhi

Answers:

1. (c) New Zealand

In view of the threats posed by Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand, the Government has declared a national emergency in the country on account of the dangers of the cyclone situation. After the Christchurch earthquake of 2011 and Covid-19 in 2020, this is the third national emergency. The northern island of the country has been severely affected due to Cyclone Gabriel. Keeping in view the threats caused by Cyclone Gabriel, the New Zealand government has cancelled 509 flights.

2. (b) Rayyana Barnawi

Rayyana Barnawi is the first woman astronaut from Saudi Arabia who is selected for an International Space Mission. She will be sent on a 10-day voyage with fellow Ali AI-Qarni to the International Space Station (ISS) this year. These astronauts will travel to the space station in the second quarter of 2023 and are included in the team of the AX-2 space mission. Rayyana Barnawi is a Bachelor of Biomedical Science from the University of Otago. Both astronauts will be sent into space through SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will be launched from Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

3. (a) Shubman Gill

Indian young batsman Shubman Gill was honoured with the ICC Player of the Month Award for January month 2023. This has been given on account of his exemplary performance in ODI and T20 matches. Other competitors for the award include Gill's fellowmen fast bowler Mohammad Siraj as well as New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was there. However, Shubhman Gill won the award leaving both players behind. Also, the famous England cricket player, Grace Scrivens

has been selected for the Women's Player of the Month for January 2023.

4. (b) Meta

Meta's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Marnie Lavin has resigned from the company after 13 years. According to the reports, she will leave her post on February 21, 2023. After recent reports of new layoffs were announced in the company, he has tendered his resignation. In 2022, the company initiated a plan to dismiss 11,000 employees. Meta (formerly Facebook) is an American multinational technology company that offers products like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Also, Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta.

5. (d) Nikos Christodoulides

Former Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has been appointed as the new President of the country of Cyprus. He has obtained 51.9 per cent of votes and now becomes the youngest leader at the age of 49. This is the first time that somebody has won the presidential election without the support of the two most prominent political groups. PM Modi congratulated Nicos Christodoulides on being elected as the new President of Cyprus. Cyprus is a country located in the south of the Anatolian peninsula on the eastern Mediterranean Island. Its capital is Nicosia and the currency is Euro.

6. (b) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

“Healthy Mind, Healthy Home" is a one-year campaign which begins in November 2022 and will continue till October 2023. This was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to celebrate the ‘Amrit Festival of Freedom’. It is in line with the new National Health Policy, 2017 as well as the Fit India Movement, 2019. Under this campaign, 1.56 lakhs of health fairs will be conducted on the 14th of every month in Ayushman Bharat across the country.

7. (b) IIT Indore

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore have won the gold medal at the World Government Summit in Dubai. Along with this, AED 1 million has also been granted to them. Niyati Totala and Neel Kalpeshkumar Parikh of IIT Indore were bestowed with prestigious medals by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. These students developed the blockchain-based receipt generation app ‘Block Bill’. Annual awards such as the “M-Gov Award” and “GovTech Award” by the Government of UAE are a part of the World Government Summit.

