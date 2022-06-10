Current Affairs Today Headline- 10 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 10 June 2022.
National News
- Voting for Rajya Sabha Elections begins, results to be announced after 5 pm.
- Rajasthan government suspends Internet services in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours in view of Rajya Sabha Elections.
- Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched Anocovax on June 9, a Covid-19 vaccine for animals that neutralizes both Delta and Omicron variants developed by ICAR-NRC Equines.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over USD 1 million to Vietnam for language, IT training school.
- India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 3,791 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, total active cases stand at 36,267.
- Tensions flare in Jammu's Baderwah town over social media posts, internet suspended and curfew imposed.
Curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Kishtwar district as precautionary measures.
- NDRF, Delhi Police sign pact to evolve disaster management training at all levels of basic police training.
- India to host Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting next week.
- PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe headquarters, medical college, water project and other projects worth Rs 3,050 crore in Gujarat today.
International News
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky to be invited to NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-29.
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar, who is allegedly involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
- The US House of Representatives committee begins landmark hearing into the US Capitol riots 2021.
- Britain, France and Germany in a joint statement on JUne 9th urged Iran to cease its nuclear escalation, and urgently conclude the deal currently on the table.
- EU announces additional 205 million euros aid for Ukraine.
- Three people killed in a mass shooting incident at a manufacturing plant in Maryland town of Smithsburg on June 9th.
- India conveys protest to Pakistan over vandalisation of temple in Karachi.
- Thailand becomes first southeast Asian nation to legalise the possession and sale of cannabis.
Sports News
- South Africa registered their most successful run-chase in T20I format after chasing down the target of 212 runs against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9, 2022.
- Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu storms into QFs after win over Gregoria Mariska
- South Africa's Aiden Markram tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's last round of testing ahead of their first T20 match against India on June 9th.
Environment and Ecology News
- Indian Federation of Reverse Logistics (IFRL) holds seminar to discuss draft rules related to e-waste management in India.
- Researchers believe that fossils found on the Isle of Wight point to the discovery of Europe's largest predatory dinosaur.
- Scientists at Australia's University of Queensland discover plastic eating 'superworms' that potentially holding the key to higher recycling rates.
