Current Affairs Today Headline- 9 June 2022
National News
- India records 7,240 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases rise to 32,498.
- India, Iran reaffirm cooperation on Chabahar Port, key transit hub for Central Asia.
- India to simultaneously launch the first Human Space Mission “Gaganyaan” as well as the first manned Human Ocean Mission in 2023, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 today.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning in National Herald case.
- Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED on June 13.
- Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc broke protocol to see off Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Vietnam.
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on 10th June and inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari.
International News
- US President Biden urges leaders of the Americas to prove that democracy works, saying democracy is an essential ingredient of the Americas
- Canada unveils a national carbon emissions market to help it meet its climate goals by allowing cities, farmers and others to sell credits for CO2 reductions to heavier polluters.
- International Atomic Energy Agency adopts resolution critical of Iran, after Iran said it disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites.
- Algeria suspends decades-old co-operation treaty with Spain cooperation Western Sahara dispute.
- The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic nations is real, warns WHO.
- UK prosecutors authorise sexual assault charges against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein
- Russia and Turkey made little headway in talks aimed at securing safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports, as a Russian sea blockade triggered new warnings of deadly famine.
- Former Lagos governor Tinubu wins Nigeria's ruling party primary.
- European Parliament votes to reject key part of EU carbon trading plan
- UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening. Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from the strategic eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day".
- Belgian king's visit to Democratic Republic of Congo seeks to heal "wounds of the past". King Philippe's ancestor King Leopold II had brutally ruled over the central African country, treating it as his personal fief.
- Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms
Sports News
- India's Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal defeat the team from China to win gold medal in the P-6 Air Pistol mixed team event.
- South Africa defeat Ireland by eight wickets and take the women’s T20I series 2-1.
- KL Rahul ruled out out of South Africa T20Is, stand-in skipper named
Economy News
- India's central bank hikes rates for the second time in two months, as Asia's third-largest economy reels from galloping inflation in the wake of war in Ukraine.
- Reserve Bank of India raises key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%, a month after a surprise 0.4% rise
- India participates in East Asia Summit Senior Officials' meet
- US announces $100 million plan to train 500,000 health workers in Latin America.
- OECD slashes world 2022 growth forecast to 3 percent from 4.5 percent over 'hefty price' of Ukraine war.
