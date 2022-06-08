Current Affairs Today Headline-8 June 2022
National News
- RBI increases policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, SDF rate stands adjusted to 4.65% and the marginal standing facility rate and bank rate adjusted to 5.15%.
- Two Indian-born brothers, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, have been arrested in Dubai after being caught in corruption case and face extradition.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrives to a warm welcome in India.
- Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train derailed shortly after leaving Asansol Railway Station, no casualties.
- NHAI successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 Km continuous bituminous concrete in single lane in a record time of 105 hours & 33 minutes.
- BJP to hold national executive meeting on July 2-3 in Hyderabad, Telangana, PM Narendra Modi to also attend the meeting.
International News
- Taliban regime accountable for rise in illegal trafficking of children in Afghanistan.
- World Bank slashes growth estimate for global economy to 2.9 percent, which is 1.2% below the January forecast, saying the severe downturn had been caused by factors including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China.
- Ukraine blocks IAEA chief visit to Russian-occupied nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia.
- US Vice President Kamala Harris announced $1.9 billion in new private-sector funding on June 7th to support jobs in Central America and reduce incentives for migration.
- Colombian Navy releases images of artifacts found scattered near a Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean more than 300 years ago.
Colombia's Navy has released images of artifacts found scattered near a Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean more than 300 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ojKKtvdsC9— The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2022
- Cambodia and China deny a report that they are building a secret naval facility for the Chinese fleet on the Gulf of Thailand.
- Belgium's King Philippe arrives in Democratic Republic of Congo, in a historic visit to the central African country his ancestor once ruled brutally as his personal fief.
- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks on Ukraine grain exports.
Environment News
- Developing countries need much longer beyond 2050 to reach Net-Zero emissions, said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti.
Sports News
- The International Skating Union to raise the minimum age to 17 for figure skaters at senior international events before the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Australia beats UAE in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoff semifinals, to face Peru in finals to confirm their spot in the fifth consecutive World Cup.
- Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open, saying his body "needs more time to get stronger" after major car accident last year.
Corporate News
- EU to issue mandate that all portable devices sold in the 27-member bloc use a USB-C type charger to cut electronic waste.
- US FDA expert panel recommends Covid-19 vaccine developed by Maryland-based Novavax.
- Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21, states New Okhla Industrial Development Authority.
