Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 7 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 June 2022
National News
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Moosa village in Mansa, Punjab today to meet the family of the late singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
- Punjab's ex-Forest Minister & Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested by state's Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a corruption case.
- Amit Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi today.
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
- India-Kenya hold consultations on UN& multilateral issues at DG level held in Nairobi.
- Delhi govt to open 100 more Mohalla Clinics for providing primary healthcare.
- Helicopter carrying Char Dham Yatra pilgrims makes hard landing at Kedarnath helipad; advisory issued.
- Delhi Court reserves order on Interim bail plea of Sharjeel Imam bail in sedition case.
- India has sufficient stock of Urea and DAP fertilizers till December, informs Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
- Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking a maximum of 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked.
- Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the progress of Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train project in Surat.
READ ALSO: World Food Safety Day 2022: What are the 5 Food safety practices to follow?
Defence News
- DAC clears Digital Coast Guard project that would be a step towards creating a paperless Indian Coast Guard and bring transformation in the functioning of the force.
- A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.
- Student pilot injured in Cessna aircraft crash at Birasal airstrip in Odisha.
Sports News
- Wales best Ukraine to enter first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.
- Odisha CM buys first ticket of 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa at Barabati.
- Cyclist complains of 'inappropriate behaviour' against India's chief coach, SAI forms committee.
- Team India starts practice without Hardik Pandya for 1st T20I against SA.
- Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania round off FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 line-up
Corporate News
- Wikipedia began in the West, but now witnessing growth in global south.
- Elon Musk has warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.
- Blue Origin successfully completes its fifth human spaceflight that sent six people to suborbital space on June 4th, including Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space.
Environment News
- SC expresses displeasure over mining activities continuing without forest clearance in Odisha.
- 18th State Wildlife Board meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray approved 12 new Conservation Reserves covering an overall 692.74 sq km, 2 new Wildlife Sanctuaries covering an overall 298.61 sq km.
- California state officials impose watering restrictions on residents due to supply shortages as the state's multi-year drought drags on.
International News
- Britain’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II and demonstrating her extraordinary popularity over her 70 years on the throne ended on June 5th.
- Jill Biden hosted the unveiling of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan. Reagan is the sixth first lady to appear on a U.S. postage stamp.
- US President Joe Biden invokes the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and declares a two-year exemption on tariffs on panels from Southeast Asia.
- Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top film awards for her contribution to Spanish cinema.
- Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the plant in Mariupol which had become Ukraine's last stronghold in the city and a symbol of resistance against Russia's invasion.
- Atlanta rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia over the weekend.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote with 211 votes in favour and 148 against.
- South Africa stated on June 6th that USE has arrested two Indian brothers Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, who face charges of political corruption under former South African President Jacob Zuma.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.