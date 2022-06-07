World Food Safety Day 2022: Significance of Food Safety Day; What are the 5 Food safety practices to follow?

Food Safety Day 2022: World Food Safety Day is observed all over the world every year on June 7to detect, manage and avert airborne diseases as well as to improve human health. World Food Safety Day is marked to raise awareness of the health hazards that are associated with unsafe food and for highlighting the significance of maintaining hygiene in day-to-day life.

World Food Safety Day 2022 sheds light on the fact that food safety is essential for ensuring economic prosperity, human health, growth in agriculture and tourism, and sustainable development as well. The awareness that the global organizations promote on Food Safety Day helps in keeping infectious illnesses and diseases at bay.

Know more about World Safety Day 2022 here and learn about the significance of maintaining food hygiene.

World Food Safety Day 2022

The World Safety Day 2022 is being celebrated on June 7 and it has reached its fourth edition this year.

World Food Safety Day was marked by the United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2018, to celebrate and raise awareness about the significance of safe food. The World Health Organisation and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations jointly facilitate the observance of the day. The World Food Safety Day 2022 theme is ‘Safe Food, better health’.

World Food Safety Day 2022: Why Food Safety Day is significant?

As per the United Nations, around 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses are reported every year which makes unsafe food one of the most concerning threats to human health. Diseases arising from unhygienic food affect the most vulnerable people and the marginalized sections of society, particularly women, children, and the victims of the conflict.

World Food Safety Day 2022 comes with an opportunity to strive more and strengthen the efforts for ensuring that people must eat food which is safe and hygienic.

World Food Safety Day: 5 food safety practices that everyone must follow

1. Follow the practice of cleaning raw food

One of the basic food practices that must be followed by everyone is cleaning food before consumption. Before preparing and eating the raw food- food or vegetables, it must be cleaned thoroughly. The lids of the packaged food must also be cleaned before consumption.

2. Food must be properly refrigerated

Whether it is cooked or raw food, it is important to properly refrigerate the food. It must be noted that the raw food must be kept apart from the cooked food and should always be stored with a lid.

3. Raw Food must be properly cooked

Raw foods, particularly meat must be properly cooked and should be prepared thoroughly. The proper cooking of raw meat kills harmful bacteria and makes the food safe to eat.

4. Raw food items must be kept separately

Raw Food including meat, seafood, fish, eggs, and other raw foods must always be kept separate from the other food items. Using a separate chopping board for cutting meat is also advisable.

5. Clean utensils properly after cooking meat

If meat is cooked in a utensil that is used for day-to-day cooking, it is advisable that the utensil must be washed properly because any other item is cooked in it.