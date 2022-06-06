Current Affairs Today Headline- 6 June 2022
National News
- India reports 4,518 fresh cases, 2,779 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 25,782.
- India among largest and fastest-growing startup ecosystems in world, says PM Modi.
- Vice President Naidu launches India-Qatar Start-Up bridge in Doha, highlights strength of India-Qatar ties.
- Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19.
- India, Bangladesh commence joint military training exercise Ex SAMPRITI-X at Jessore Military Station in Bangladesh from June 5 to June 16.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to be on a three-day visit to Vietnam from June 8th
- Two cases of Norovirus confirmed in Vizhinjam, no need for concern, says l Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
Environment News
- Heatwave continues as maximum temperature recorded at 47.3℃ in Delhi's Mungeshpur, as per IMD.
- PM Modi attended launch of the global initiative 'LiFE MOVEMENT' through video conferencing on World Environment Day on June 5th.
Sports News
- Joe Root becomes first England player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket.
- Joe Root becomes second English batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.
- Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win men's singles final and clinch his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd grand slam title.
- Ukraine's World Cup dream over after 1-0 defeat against Wales in last European play-off final on June 5th.
- India enters final, will face Poland in the final match in FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne.
International News
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demands demilitarization of Greek islands and threatens a new operation in Syria.
- Kazakhs supported constitutional changes by referendum with 77% in favour.
- Ukraine president visits frontlines in Lysychansk as fighting rages.
- US, South Korea test-fire 8 missiles in response to North Korea's launches.
- Three Chinese astronauts arrived at the country's Tiangong space station, the latest stride in China’s aim to become a major space power. The space station is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2022.
