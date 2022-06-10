Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Polling begins for 16 seats in 4 states today- Check Key Updates

Rajya Sabha Election: A week after 41 candidates were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, voting for 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 4 states is taking place on June 10, 2022. The polling for the Rajya Sabha Election 2022 to elect the members of the Upper House of Parliament will take place amid the speculation of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting.

Notably, all the 41 candidates from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Jharkhand were elected unopposed after the Rajya Sabha elections to 57 seats in the Upper House of Parliament were announced recently.

However, Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 for 16 seats spread across the four states- Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka will be held today (June 10) because of the number of candidates exceeding the seats.

Chandigarh | Voting for Rajya Sabha elections gets underway in Haryana Vidhan Sabha pic.twitter.com/JmwDhatigO — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Date

Rajya Sabha elections for 16 seats in four states will take place on June 10, 2022.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | Preparations in its final stage for voting of #RajyaSabhaElection2022, in Vidhana Soudha pic.twitter.com/diJn4DPZfL — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: What is the time for polling?

The polling to elect the members in the Upper House for 16 seats is set to begin at 9 AM and it will conclude at 4 PM.

Rajya Sabha Elections: Fate of prominent leaders to be decided

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 for which the polling is all set to take place on June 10 will decide the fate of some very prominent leaders including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress Leaders Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik. Notably, the discontent had surfaced in the Congress Party after the nominees for the Upper House were announced. The fate of the leaders will be decided at 5 PM on the same day.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Key Updates from Rajya Sabha Elections

1. The two Union Ministers who will contest Rajya Sabha Elections today are- Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra and Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka.

2. As per the Election Commission of India, the whole process of Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 will be videographed. It also added that those lodged in jail can vote if they get parole.

3. Out of the 16 seats in the Upper House, polling will happen in 6 Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

4. The toughest contests in Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 are expected in the opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan, where both the sides have corralled their MLAs to resort to prevent poaching.

5. The Rajya Sabha Election 2022 will take place for six seats from Maharashtra, five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, and two from Haryana.

