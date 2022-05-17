Current Affairs Today Headline- 17 May 2022
National News
- Active COVID-19 cases dip to 16,400 in India, as per Union Health Ministry.
- SC to hear plea on Gyanvapi mosque complex matter today
- US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrives in Delhi.
- President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates an 'India-Jamaica Friendship Garden' at the Hope Gardens Jamaica.
- Wheat prices surged to a record high on May 16 after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production.
Environment News
- A massive fires breaks out in the Niaka, Panjgrain & Ghambir Mughlan forest areas on May 16.
- Assam: Floods, landslides affect 1.97 lakh people across 20 districts.
- Southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on May 16, as per India Meteorological Department said, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains crucial for the largely agri-dependent economy.
Sports News
- President Ram Nath Kovind presented a symbolic gift of cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association, as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two nations.
- Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh reward for Thomas Cup winner Lakshya Sen
- DC's Axar Patel becomes 9th spinner to scalp 100 wickets in IPL
- IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals enter top 4 after beating PBKS by 17 runs in must-win match.
International News
- French PM Castex resigns, France's president appoints Elisabeth Borne as the country's new prime minister.
- Sweden has officially announced it will apply for NATO membership.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says that while he does not see Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO as a threat, deployment of military infrastructure there will trigger a response from Moscow.
- The European Commission has sharply cut its 2022 eurozone growth forecast to 2.7% amid sky high energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.
- Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe informed on May 16 that only a day's petrol stock is left in the country; added, "We managed to bring in a diesel shipment yesterday.”
- Ukrainian military declares end to ‘combat mission’ in Mariupol as more than 260 fighters evacuated from last holdout of the troops in Azovstal steel complex.
- US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen.
- US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba
- Chilean director Nicolás López, one of the country's highest-profile filmmakers, sentenced to five years in prison for sexual abuse against two actresses.
Corporate News
- Jet Airways, which is set to conduct its final phase of proving flights tomorrow, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate revalidated this week.
- McDonald's starts process of selling its business in Russia.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.
- The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, the 12th increase in rates in just over two months.
- French automaker Renault hands over its Russian assets to the Russian government, both parties announced on May 16.
