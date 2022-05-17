Who is Elisabeth Borne? France’s first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Elisabeth Borne premier ministre: Elisabeth Borne was picked by the French President Emmanuel Macron on May 16, 2022, as his new Prime Minister as he prepared for the legislative elections in June this year. It is the second time in 30 years that a woman has been appointed for the topmost position. The former Prime Minister of France Jean Castex handed over his resignation, earlier in the day, paving way for a cabinet overhaul after Macron’s re-election in April 2022.

Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days. Earlier, the President had also made a promise that the new Prime Minister will be directly in-charge of green planning which seeks to accelerate France’s implementation of climate-related policies.

#BREAKING Macron names outgoing labor minister Elisabeth Borne as new French prime minister: Elysee pic.twitter.com/Rnj3rdMg7W — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 16, 2022

Elisabeth Borne is new Prime Minister of France: Why the appointment is significant?

The announcement of Elisabeth Borne as a new Prime Minister of France has come at a time when Macron needs to show that he has heard the frustrations of the French voters expressed by low turnout and big support for the far right and far left. The President had been looking for someone with green and social policy credentials.

The profile such as of Elisabeth Borne can help in countering the challenge mounted by hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon who had achieved a strong third place in the French Presidential elections, giving him an opportunity to rally a broad coalition of left-leaning parties in the upcoming June Parliamentary vote.

Who is Elisabeth Borne?

Borne, 61- years is a soft-spoken career bureaucrat who has served numerous Socialist Party Ministers before she joined Macron’s government. Elisabeth Borne also had a brief stint as an environment minister in 2019 when she pushed through bicycle-friendly policies.

Borne then took charge of the Labour Ministry and oversaw the negotiations with the unions that resulted in a cut to unemployment benefits for some job seekers. During her tenure, unemployment fell to its lowest level in 15 years in France and youth unemployment to its lowest level in 40 years.

What will be the task as the Prime Minister of France?

Elisabeth Borne’s deep inside knowledge of the workings of the state will help the French President push through more difficult reforms.

Borne will be tasked with staring down France’s muscular unions to oversee his most contested election pledge: raising the retirement age.

Who was the first female Prime Minister of France?

Edith Cresson was the first woman Prime Minister of France from 1991-1992 under the Socialist President Francois Mitterand.