Current Affairs Today Headline- 21 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 21 June 2022.
National News
- Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, registration to open from July onwards.
- International Yoga Day 2022 observed across the world today.
- Haryana government time grant guaranteed jobs to 75% of agniveers who would return after 4 yrs of service.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.15 hours 183km southwest of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
- Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces nationwide protest against Agnipath scheme.
- Assam CM Hemant Soren constituted the committee with instructions to submit the report within seven days.
- Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital
- Service chiefs to meet PM tomorrow, likely to brief him on Agnipath scheme.
- Jharkhand Govt issues new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi after he complained of low oxygen level. His condition is stable.
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Karnataka.
International News
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson undergoes sinus operation under general anaesthetic.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Hollywood actor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller.
- Chris Evans prefers Human Torch over Captain America for Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Sri Lankan cabinet passes 21st Amendment to curtail powers of President.
- Russian Nobel laureate, journalist Dmitry Muratov sells medal for $103.5 mln to benefit Ukraine kids.
- Israeli coalition to submit bill to dissolve parliament, force elections.
- NATO chief says Turkey, Finland, Sweden hold 'constructive' talks.
- The Dutch joined Germany and Austria in reverting to coal power on Monday following an energy crisis provoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Turkey says NATO summit 'not the deadline' for Finland, Sweden talks.
- Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU membership.
- Attempted migrant Channel crossings to UK rose 68% in first half of 2022, informed France.
- Germany aims to still close its coal power plants by 2030 despite reverting to the fossil fuel following an energy crisis provoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro was elected the first ever left-wing president of Colombia on June 19, after beating millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a tense and unpredictable runoff election.
- Air passengers are expected to hit 83% of pre-pandemic levels this year and aviation industry’s return to profit is "within reach" in 2023 despite ongoing uncertainty.
- Belgium on June 20, 2022 handed over the last remains of slain Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba, a tooth, to his family, turning a page on a grim chapter in its colonial pasty.
Sports News
- Swimming to set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete.
- Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar has bid farewell to international cricket citing persistent back injury.
- Italy's Benedetta Pilato wins women's 100m breaststroke world title.
- Italian Thomas Ceccon wins 100m backstroke world title in world record time.
- CSA congratulates South African team for drawing T20I series against India.
- Manpreet Singh to lead Indian men's hockey team for Commonwealth Games 2022.
- International Rugby League bans transgender players from women's international matches while it develops a "comprehensive inclusion policy".
Environment News
- Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray,in the Mekong River.
- Nepal contemplating shifting Mount Everest’s base camp as global warming and human activity are making the camp unsafe.
