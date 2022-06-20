Current Affairs Today Headline- 20 June 2022
National News
- India reports 12,781 new cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 76,700.
- Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Karnataka today where he will attend programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
International News
- A teenager was shot dead and three others including a police officer injured in a shooting in the Washington DC shooting.
- Australia's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence, Richard Marles to visit India from 20-23 June.
- EU signs energy deal with Egypt and Israel to wean itself off Russian gas.
- Trust in news falling globally with India one of the exceptions,as per Reuters Digital News Report 2022.
- Leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro lead with 65 percent of Colombian presidential votes counted.
- French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance got the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election on Sunday, but lost its parliamentary majority.
- Germany announced emergency measures on Sunday to ensure its energy needs after a drop in Russian gas supplies, including reverting to coal in what it called a "bitter but indispensable" step.
- The soaring temperatures in Europe in line with scientists' predictions that such phenomena will now strike earlier in the year due to global warming.
Corporate News
- Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra announces to recruit Agnipath Scheme trained young people.
- SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur) returned to Delhi safely after pressurization was not regained with rise in cabin altitude.
- A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport after engine issues in the aircraft.
- The Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff. All passengers accommodated on another flight to Delhi.
Sports News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi
- The 5th T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru abandoned due to rain, five-match India-SA series drawn 2-2.
- England's Matt Fitzpatrick wins US Open for first major title.
- World champion Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix, increasing his lead in this year’s Formula One title race on June 19, 2022.
