Current Affairs Today Headline- 22 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 22 June 2022.
National News
- BJP-led NDA announces Draupadi Murmu name as Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections 2022.
- Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to hold the first meeting of the Campaign Committee today.
- Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.
- Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic due to landslides
- India reports 12,249 fresh cases, 9,862 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 81,687.
- Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment.
- Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray after the Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting.
- Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting scheduled to be held at 1pm today. 40 MLAs led by Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrive at Guwahati hotel from Surat.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at his residence after 5th day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.
Internationals News
- Total consensus in the European Union on making Ukraine a candidate.
- US seeks to drastically cut nicotine content in cigarettes.
- US lawmakers agree landmark bipartisan bill on gun safety.
- Election of leftist leaders in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, now Colombia and with Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on track to return to office, signals return of the left in Latin America.
- Iran executed more than 100 people between January and March, as per the UN.
- Russia warns Lithuania of "serious" consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
- Russian television now broadcasting in southern Ukraine, says Russian army.
- French President Emmanuel Macron turns down PM Elisabeth Borne's resignation offer in the wake of the ruling party losing its majority in elections.
Environment News
- A major biodiversity summit delayed due to the pandemic will be held in Montreal, Canada in December 2022 instead of China as planned.
- A bird, known as modern phoenix, brought back from extinction in Japan.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred at around 2:24am in Pakistan.
Sports News
Hockey India names 20-member team for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, captained by goalkeeper Savita and vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka.
