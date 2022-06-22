Current Affairs Today Headline- 22 June 2022

Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 22 June 2022.

Hockey India names 20-member team for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, captained by goalkeeper Savita and vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप