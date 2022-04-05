Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 5 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Chief of Indian Army Staff, 22 Banned YouTube Channels, Him Prahari Scheme and India's new Foreign Secretary among others.

1. Who is set to become the next Chief of Indian Army Staff?

a) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

b) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi

c) Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal

d) Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita

2. The I&B Ministry blocked how many YouTube channels for spreading misinformation on April 5, 2022?

a) 22

b) 30

c) 35

d) 28

3. Which state government is planning to implement Him Prahari Scheme in border areas?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Assam

4. The World Health Organisation has suspended which vaccine's supply through UN agencies?

a) Covishield

b) Covaxin

c) Sputnik V

d) Abdala

5. Who will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla and become India's new Foreign Secretary?

a) Manpreet Vohra

b) K J Srinivasa

c) Gopal Baglay

d) Vinay Mohan Kwatra

6. Who has become the 10th richest person in the world?

a) Gautam Adani

b) Mark Zuckerberg

c) Zhong Shanshan

d) Zhong Shanshan

7. Who won Grammys 2022 award for Best New Artist?

a) Olivia Rodrigo

b) Jon Batiste

c) Jazmine Sullivan

d) Doja Cat

Answers

1. (a) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Vice Chief of the Army Staff and Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is all set to become the Chief of the Indian Army Staff. The Lieutenant-General will succeed incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is due to retire by the end of April 2022.

2. (a) 22

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 22 YouTube channels including 18 Indian and 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels on April 5, 2022 for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. The Ministry has also blocked 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website.

3. (b) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament on April 5, 2022 and sought the Centre's cooperation in the smooth implementation of the Him Prahari scheme in areas bordering the state. The Him Prahari scheme is meant for ex-servicemen and youngsters and is aimed at stopping the migration of people from the state.

4. (b) Covaxin

The World Health Organisation suspended Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin's supply through UN agencies. WHO said that there will be an interruption of the supply of Covaxin due to the suspension of production for export. WHO also clarified that Covaxin is effective and no safety concerns exist

5. (d) Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been named as the new Foreign Secretary of India by the Central Government on April 4, 2022. He will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is set to retire from his position at the end of April 2022. Vinay Kwatra was India’s Ambassador to Nepal.

6. (a) Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion. His net worth increased by $23.5 billion in 2022, taking his total net worth to $100 billion, as Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the exclusive $100 billion club.

7. (a) Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo won Grammys 2022 Award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour', St. Vincent won the Best Alternative Music award for "Daddy's Home". Questlove's documentary "Summer of Soul" won the award for Best Music Film.