Defence Minister's statement on India-China issue in RS: Our armed forces maintained Sayyam, displayed Shaurya

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement today in the Rajya Sabha on India-China border issue said that China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He confirmed that China also claims approximately 90,000 sqkm of Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition to this, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added that under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sqkm of Indian territory in PoK to China.

On Galwan Clash

Speaking on the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, Defence Minister said that Col Santosh Babu along with his 19 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley towards the cause of defending the territorial integrity of India. Rajnath Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself visited Ladakh to boost morale of our forces.

Armed Forces maintained 'Sayyam', equally displayed 'Shaurya'

The Defence Minister praised the forces by saying that the conduct of the armed forces throughout these incidents showed that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect territorial integrity of India.

Chinese actions reflect disregard of bilateral agreements

Rajnath Singh noted that the Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. He pointed out that the amassing of troops by China at the LAC violates the 1993 & 1996 Agreements. The Defence Minister further stated that respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas and while Indian armed forces scrupulously abide by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side.

The Defence Minister further highlighted that China has undertaken significant infrastructure construction activity to enhance its deployment capabilities in the border areas in the last many decades. He assured that India too has stepped up the budget for border infrastructure development to about double the previous levels.

Situation is very different this year

The Defence Minister reiterated that the situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved and number of friction points. He said that while we remain committed to peaceful resolution of the current situation, at the same time, we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies.

Singh stated that in the present situation, there are sensitive operational issues which I cannot detail. He said that i hope the House will understand the sensitivity of the matter.

Rajnath Singh's detailed statement on India-China Issue: What happened and how?

• The buildup of Chinese troops and armaments in the border areas in Eastern Ladakh border was noticed first in April and in the following month they tried to stop the traditional patrolling route of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley.

• Even as the situation was bring addressed by the ground commanders as per the protocol and provisions of the bilateral agreements of the two countries, in mid-May the Chinese troops made several attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in other parts of Western Sector including Gogra, Kongka La, Gogra and Pangong Lake's north bank. The transgressions were detected and given a befitting response by Indian Armed Forces. This resulted in the face-off.

• India through diplomatic and military channels had made it clear to the Chinese side that through these attempts they were"unilaterally attempting to alter the status quo", and that it was unacceptable.

• The Defence Minister further reiterated that the Galwan Valley clash took place as a result of the Chinese violation of the process of disengagement decided at a meeting of senior commanders of the two sides earlier on June 6.

Present-Day Situation

The Defence Minister stated that currently diplomatic and military engagements are being maintained with the Chinese side keeping in mind three key principles that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC, neither should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally and all bilateral agreements and understandings between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.

Defence Minister's Statement in Lok Sabha

The Defence Minister had earlier on September 15 stated in the Lok Sabha that the India and China border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh had said that China disagrees on the border and doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. India, on the other hand, considers that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals. Hence, no mutually acceptable solution has been arrived at between the two nations.

The Defence Minister highlighted that through diplomatic channels, India had told China that any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo was a violation of bilateral agreements. He assured saying that both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, as it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations.

"We are ready to deal with any situation": Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister informed that China has mobilised a large number of army battalions and armaments along the LAC and inner areas. He assured that the Indian Army has made counter deployments in the areas."I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation," Singh said.

The main friction points between India and China include Pangong Lake's north & south banks, Kongka La and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh.

Background

The Defence Minister's statement in the Parliament comes after his high-level meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Moscow on September 4, 2020.