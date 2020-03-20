Defence Ministry signs Rs 880 crore contract with Israeli firm for light machine guns

The Union Defence Ministry has signed a capital acquisition contract worth Rs 880 crore with Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) to procure 16,479 light machine guns. The contract was signed by the Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence.

Under the contract, the Israel Weapons Industries will be providing Negev 7.62x51 mm light machine guns to the Indian Armed Forces.

The special light machine guns are combat-proven weapons and they are currently being used by many countries across the globe.

Objective

The procurement of the light machine guns will enhance the lethal power of a soldier along with his range. The range of the machine gun would be more than the presently used weapons by the Indian Armed forces.

Significance

The light machine guns will be a very critical addition to the military equipment of the Indian Armed Forces. They will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and increase the combat power of the armed forces.

Background

The procurement of the light machine guns has fulfilled the Indian Armed Forces’ long-standing requirement of modern state-of-the-art light machine guns. The procurement contract was signed after due approval from the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.