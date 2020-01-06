Delhi elections 2020 dates: Polling on February 8, results to be declared on February 11

Delhi elections 2020 dates: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be conducted in a single phase on February 8, 2020. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The five-year term of the 6th legislative assembly of Delhi is scheduled to expire on February 22, 2020. The Model Code of Conduct shall be implemented in Delhi with immediate effect.

Delhi Elections 2020: Important Dates

Delhi Election Date: February 8

Delhi Result Date: February 11

Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Announcements

• The Delhi legislative assembly has a total of 70 seats. The total number of electors in Delhi include 1,46,92,136.

• There are 13760 polling stations in Delhi. Many polling stations are housed in one campus due to local issues such as non-availability of space.

• All polling stations in Delhi have assured minimum facilities. All are located on the ground floor.

• About 9000 election officials will be deployed to conduct the elections in a fair manner. Adequate security will also be provided outside all polling stations.

• Ironically, voter turnout in Maoist-affected areas is far more than some of the most polling booths in Delhi.

• New concept of absentee voters has been introduced, under which voters who are not able to come to the polling stations will be able to take part in the polls.

• Senior citizens and persons with disabilities have the option of either voting in person or sending their votes through postal ballot.

Delhi Election Schedule: All Important Dates Notification Date January 14 Last Date for filing of nomination January 21 Scrutiny of nominations January 22 Last date for withdrawal of nominations January 24 Polling Date February 8 Date of counting of votes- Final Result February 11 Date before which election should be completed February 12

Background

The Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora announced the Delhi Assembly poll schedule on January 6, 2020 in a live press conference.

The Delhi Assembly term is scheduled to end on February 22 and a new government has to be formed prior to the date. The Delhi Assembly comprises 70 constituencies.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2015 were won by the Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 67 out of the total 70 seats. The BJP had won just three seats, while the Congress won none.