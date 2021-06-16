Delhi Government to train 5,000 youths as health assistants for possible third wave of COVID-19

The Government of Delhi announced on June 16, 2021, that 5,000 youths will be trained as health assistants for the medical and paramedical staff in preparation in view of the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that keeping in view the shortage of medical and paramedical staff during the second wave of the pandemic, the state government has an ambitious plan of preparing 5,000 health assistants or Community Nursing Assistants.

He added that it will help the government to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID-19 and will also increase manpower.

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की संभावित चुनौतियों से लड़ने के लिए स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की कमी ना हो इसलिए जल्द ही दिल्ली सरकार 5000 युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग देगी जिन्हें Community Nursing Assistants के तौर पर काम करने का मौका दिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/8OqilFCXXw — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 16, 2021

As Delhi sees a dip in its active COVID-19 cases, on June 13, the state government eased the lockdown restrictions allowing all the shops to open simultaneously in all the markets and malls.

Restaurants are also allowed to open at 50% seating capacity and Delhi Metro and buses are permitted to run with 50% capacity. The National Capital was under pandemic lockdown since April 19, 2021.

Basic training to 5,000 youths:

• The Chief Minister has informed that as many as 5,000 youths will be trained by the Indraprastha University for 2 weeks each.

• The candidates will be given basic training at 9 nine major institutes of Delhi and work as assistants for doctors and nurses.

• At the institutes, they will be provided basic training in paramedics, nursing, first-aid, life-saving, and home care.

• The training of the eligible candidates will be held in a batch of 500 people.

Other details: When will be the online applications available? The online applications for the training will be available from June 17, 2021, and the training will start from June 28. Eligibility: The candidates who plan on applying for the training should have cleared class 12 and should be 18 years of age or above.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi:

According to Delhi Government’s Health bulletin on June 15, 2021, the state has logged 228 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. It is the lowest since April 3, 2021.