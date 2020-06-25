Delhi govt to start House to House survey from June 27 to identify COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government has announced a plan to start House to House Survey across the city in order to identify the suspected cases of COVID-19 and get them tested. This survey will start on June 27 and will cover about 45 lakh households by July 6, 2020.

The House to House survey is the Delhi government’s elaborate plan to combat coronavirus. The authorities have been planning to constitute 1,000 to 1,500 teams in each district, depending on the size of the district.

Delhi government has also been planning to start a Serological Survey of 20,000 people from June 27 to July 10, 2020. The time of both the surveys was set in the light of recommendations of the central government committee.

Delhi government plans House to House Survey:

The House to House survey will come under the ‘Revised Delhi COVID Response Plan’ that has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on June 22, 2020. The state has been committed to carrying out house to house screening in containment zones by June 30 and in the rest of the city by July 6.

Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary held a meeting on June 23 and directed 11 District Magistrates to constitute teams for House to House Survey.

In order to carry out the survey, the teams will take down the details of the family members and will find out if anyone has COVID-19 like symptoms such as cough, fever, or pain in the throat. The suspected cases once identified, will be later subjected to tests and the necessary containment measures.

As per the officials, the directions have been issued and the survey has to be completed by July 6. The task can be done as during elections also, teams visit all households to deliver voting slips and huge manpower is used.

Execution of House to House Survey in Delhi:

To execute the survey successfully, the authorities will involve booth-level officers, ASHA Volunteers, municipal corporation workers, and Anganwadi workers. Around 1,000 to 1,500 teams will be constituted and each team will have 2 to 3 members.

As per the official, if one team will be able to cover even 50 households in a day, then 1000 teams will cover 50,000 households in a day. With this calculation, over 5 lakh households in ten days can be covered. Delhi has 11 districts and it has around 45 lakh households.

The revised plan will also include the strengthening of district-level surveillance teams, strengthening of contact tracing activities, revamping the containment zone strategy, increasing awareness, taking care of health care and frontline workers, and infection prevention.

Training the teams for House to House Survey:

The teams going out for the House to House Survey will have to guard against getting infected. They will be wearing gloves and masks and will take all the essential precautions to prevent themselves from getting infected. The teams will also be given a proper orientation before going out in the field for a survey.