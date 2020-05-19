India supplied COVID-19 essential medicines to 123 countries: Dr. Harsh Vardhan at WHA

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan participated in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 18, 2020, via video conferencing.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the session of the WHA was held via its first-ever teleconference. WHA is a decision- making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the virtual meet, the union health minister highlighted the timely and proactive measures taken by India to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted how India undertook Coronavirus challenge with the highest level of political commitment.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced through his twitter handle that 73rd World Health is an opportunity for the health leaders to fight COVID-19 in unity and in solidarity. He also thanked the leaders all over the world for supporting WHO at this critical time.

Here is the official tweet:

India at World Health Assembly:

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister represented India at 73rd World Health Assembly. While mentioning India’s proactive measures during the ongoing pandemic, the minister highlighted that the country took all the required steps well in time.

The steps include the evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, surveillance at the points of entry, strengthening of health infrastructure, and community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network.

The Union minister requested the governments, industries, and philanthropy to prioritize the long- term goals and pool their resources for everyone’s benefit. He also stated that India has been playing a key role in fostering regional and bilateral partnerships. India has also supplied COVID-19 related essential medicines to 123 nations under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

About World Health Assembly:

World Health Assembly is a forum through which its 194 member states govern the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHA is a world’s highest health policy body and has been composed of health ministries from the member states.

At the first assembly held in 1948, the original membership of WHA numbered at 55 states which now currently is 194 states.

The WHA members generally meet in May every year in Geneva, Switzerland at the Palace of Nations, which is also a location of WHO headquarters. Their task is to decide major policy questions along with approving the WHO work programme, its budget, and electing its Director-General.