Dr P K Warrier, renowned Ayurvedic physician passes away at 100

Dr. PK Warrier, an internationally renowned Ayurvedic physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) passed away on July 10, 2021 at his residence in Malappuram, Kerala. He was 100.

Dr. Warrer breathed his last, five weeks after he celebrated his centenary birthday on June 8. He was the Doyen of Ayurveda, a visionary who played a key role in popularising classical and authentic Ayurvedic treatment across the world.

During his decade-long Ayurvedic practice, he has provided Ayurvedic treatment to countless patients including high-profile ones from across the world including Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences through a post on Twitter that read, "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.".

About Dr PK Warrier

• Dr. P K Warrier had dedicated his life for popularizing Ayurveda across the world. He was born in 1921 in Kottakkal.

• He had initially studied Ayurveda at the Aryavaidya Patalasa, which is currently known as Vaidyaratnam P S Varier Ayurveda College.

• He began his career in Ayurveda as a factory manager of a medicine manufacturing plant of Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) in 1947.

• He took charge as the managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) in 1954 after the death of his elder brother P M Varier in a plane crash.

• Under his leadership, Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) grew to become an internationally reputed premier institution for treatment, research and medicine manufacturing.

• The 116-year-old charitable trust became synonymous with excellence in Ayurveda by modernizing its clinical, pharmaceutical, educational and research domains.

• Dr. P K Warrier has played a key role in enhancing the scientific basis of classical Ayurveda treatment.

• He also tried to spread awareness about the holistic approach to the treatment of diseases through his work.

• All his speeches, writings and research papers have been compiled under the title ‘Padamudrakal’.

• He had also written a book titled Smrithiparvam, which won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award for the best autobiography in 2009. Its English translation is titled The Canto of Memories.

• He was appointed as the President of All India Ayurvedic Congress twice.

• Dr. P K Warrier had set up a research laboratory to make medicinal preparations more accurate.

• The lab was used to identify medicinal plants and ascertain the chemical identity of their pharmaceutical constituents.

• The facility has now developed into a full-fledged research institution- Centre for Medicinal Plants Research.

Dr. P K Warrier and India's freedom struggle

Dr. Warrier had initially abandoned Ayurveda studies under the tutelage of his uncle and founder of KAS Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier ro participate in the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement.

He, however, returned to studies later after he realised that active politics was not his cup of tea. He had joined KAS as a trustee at the age of 24.