DRDO develops supplemental oxygen delivery system for moderate COVID-19 patients

In a major achievement, the SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental oxygen delivery system has been developed by DRDO. It can be used for the moderate Coronavirus patients for the oxygen flow therapy and for the soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

As per the official release by the Defence Ministry, Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory, Bengaluru of DRDO has developed SpO2.

The system will help in delivering the supplemental oxygen based on the Spo2 levels and will prevent the patient from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which has proved to be fatal in most cases.

The automatic system by DRDO can also prove to be a boon during the current Coronavirus situation in the country.

What is a Hypoxia state?

It is a state in which the oxygen reaching the tissues is not enough for fulfilling all the energy requirements of the body. This is the exact situation which is replicated in Coronavirus patient because of the virus infection and has become a leading factor in the current crisis.

How the supplemental oxygen delivery system will work? The oxygen delivery system will read the Spo2 levels of the patient from a wrist-worn pulse oximeter module through the wireless interface and will control a proportional solenoid valve to regulate the oxygen supply to the patient. The oxygen will be delivered to the subject from a lightweight portable oxygen cylinder through nasal nares.

Key Highlights:

• The electronic hardware of the system has been designed to work at extreme altitudes featuring low temperature, low barometric pressures, and humidity.

• The software safety checks that have been incorporated into the system are critical to ensure the functional reliability of the system in field conditions.

• The system will be available in different sizes from 1 litre and 1 kg weight with 150 litres of oxygen supply to 10 litres and 10 kg weight with 1,500 litres of oxygen supply which can be sustained for 750 minutes with a continuous flow of 2 litres per minute.

In what way the oxygen delivery system will be significant amid the pandemic?

As per the release, the oxygen delivery system will be a boon in the current pandemic as it can be used in the household for the moderate Coronavirus patients for Oxygen flow therapy with the flow controlled at 2/5/7/10 lpm flow.

The automatic usage of the system has a great benefit in the household, as the oximeter will automatically give an alarm for the lower Spo2 value.

The system can increase and decrease the O2 flow based on the Spo2 setting which can be auto-adjusted at 2,5,7,10 lpm flow rate. The optimal O2 flow rate conserves the O2 management/O2 resources and also greatly increases endurance.

With its availability and simple technique which can be used by anyone, the system will help in decreasing the workload and exposure time of paramedics and doctors for monitoring the Spo2 levels of the patients.

Background:

As India goes through the crisis of oxygen supply in hospitals amid the rising cases of Coronavirus, the easy to use Oxygen Delivery System will be a great boon at the time when the medical resources in the country are stretched.