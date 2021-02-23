DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM missile system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation- DRDO on February 22, 2021, conducted two successful launches of indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).

DRDO carried out the launch from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha Coast. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for successful trials of the VL-SRSAM missile system.

According to DRDO, the two launches of VL-SRSAM were monitored by the senior scientists from the labs which were involved in developing and designing the system such as R&D Engineers, Pune and DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad.

Indigenously designed & developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) by DRDO for Indian Navy has undergone two successful launches today. The missile is capable of neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges. pic.twitter.com/dPaVRlrmlt — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 22, 2021

Objective:

VL-SRSAM has been indigenously developed and designed by DRDO for the Indian Navy. The missile system is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges which also includes sea-skimming targets.

Two successful launches of VL-SRSAM:

The two trials by DRDO were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of the missile’s maiden launch campaign. The missile, on both the occasion, intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range and VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System- WCS were deployed during the trials.

During the test-launch by DRDO, the vehicle performance and flight path parameters were also monitored using the flight data which was captured by various range instruments.

Trials prove effectiveness:

According to the official statement, the present trials of VL-SRSAM have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will also be conducted shortly by DRDO before the deployment on Indian Naval Ships. The VL-SRSAM system, once deployed, will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.