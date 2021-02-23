JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM missile system

VL-SRSAM missile system has been indigenously developed and designed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.

Created On: Feb 23, 2021 10:34 ISTModified On: Feb 23, 2021 10:34 IST
VL-SRSAM missile system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation- DRDO on February 22, 2021, conducted two successful launches of indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).

DRDO carried out the launch from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha Coast. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for successful trials of the VL-SRSAM missile system.

According to DRDO, the two launches of VL-SRSAM were monitored by the senior scientists from the labs which were involved in developing and designing the system such as R&D Engineers, Pune and DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad.

Objective:

VL-SRSAM has been indigenously developed and designed by DRDO for the Indian Navy. The missile system is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges which also includes sea-skimming targets.

Two successful launches of VL-SRSAM:

The two trials by DRDO were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of the missile’s maiden launch campaign. The missile, on both the occasion, intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range and VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System- WCS were deployed during the trials.

During the test-launch by DRDO, the vehicle performance and flight path parameters were also monitored using the flight data which was captured by various range instruments.

Trials prove effectiveness:

According to the official statement, the present trials of VL-SRSAM have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will also be conducted shortly by DRDO before the deployment on Indian Naval Ships. The VL-SRSAM system, once deployed, will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material