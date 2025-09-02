School Assembly Headlines Today (03 September): India Leads Global Economy, Asia Cup T20 Squad Announced, Semicon India Inaugurated, and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. We'll be covering important news from around the nation and the world, as well as the latest in sports and a special segment on business, science, and technology. This news reading is a great way for us to stay informed and connected with what’s happening globally.
Reading or listening to the news is a vital habit for every student. It helps us understand the world beyond our textbooks, giving us a clearer picture of our country's progress and the challenges it faces. Staying updated on current events not only improves our general knowledge but also helps us become more aware and responsible citizens. It sharpens our critical thinking skills and gives us a broader perspective on topics that are relevant to our future. So, let’s pay close attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India Emerges as Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Leads Global Climate Action: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
-
NCVET, MSDE Conduct Zonal Capacity-Building Workshop in Guwahati for the Northeast
-
India Announces 1,000 E-Scholarships for Afghan Students for 2025-26
-
Social Justice Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Honours Meritorious SC/ST Students
-
12-Day All India Thal Sainik Camp Inaugurated in New Delhi
-
Indian Economy is Consistent and the Fastest-Growing in the World: President Droupadi Murmu
-
PM Modi Virtually Launches Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited
-
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi, says the day is not far when India’s smallest chip will drive the biggest change in the world
-
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours
School Assembly Headlines for International News
-
Global Trade in ‘Unstable Equilibrium,’ Says WTO Director-General
-
Landslide in Western Sudan wipes out an entire mountain village of 1000 people, leaving only one survivor
-
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Arrive on Three-Day Visit to India; to Hold Bilateral Talks with PM Modi and Call on President Murmu
-
Tensions Escalate Across Bangladesh Campuses Amid Student Clashes
-
Death Toll from Eastern Afghanistan Earthquake Rises to 1,124; Over 3,250 Injured
-
21st Edition of India–US Joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas Underway in Alaska
Sports News for Today’s School Assembly
-
The Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup T20 2025 is announced, with several young players making their debut. The team is set to leave for the tournament next week.
-
New Delhi to Host Badminton World Championships 2026 After 17 Years
-
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presents Rashtrapati Award certificates to Scouts, Guides, Rovers & Rangers
-
Australia’s Mitchell Starc Ends T20I Career; Second-Highest Wicket-Taker for His Country
-
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Stuns Coco Gauff, Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime Advance to Quarterfinals
-
Asia Cup Hockey: Malaysia secure place in Super 4s by thumping 15-nil victory over Chinese Taipei
Business News for Today’s School Assembly
-
Railways sign MoU with SBI for enhanced insurance benefits to its employees
-
India, UAE review progress of CEPA, agree to expand bilateral trade to 200bn US dollar by 2030
-
GST collections surged to 6.5% in August this year in comparison to last year
-
Rupee appreciates slightly to close at 88.20 against US dollar
-
Domestic markets rise, snapping three three-day losing streak
-
UPI transactions first time cross 20bn mark in this August
-
Asian markets show mixed trend
Thought of the Day
"Be the change that you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi
This quote means that instead of waiting for others to fix problems, we should start by making those positive changes ourselves. If you want the world to be a better place, a kinder place, or a more honest place, the first step is to become that person yourself. It's a simple idea, but it has the power to change everything.
