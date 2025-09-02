Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025: Check PET, PST Details

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test (PET/PST) 2025 is a crucial step in the recruitment process, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) after the written exam. This test evaluates a candidate’s physical fitness, strength, and endurance to ensure they are suitable for the role of a constable. Candidates who qualify in the written exam are eligible to appear. The test includes measuring height and chest, along with running and other physical activities. Clearing this stage is mandatory to progress further in the Bihar Police recruitment process. Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is a key part of the recruitment process. It will be conducted in December 2025 as per the official notification. A total of 19,838 constable vacancies have been announced this year. Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

Candidates will be evaluated on activities like running, high jump, and shot put to assess their strength and overall fitness during the physical test. Aspirants should start preparing early and practice regularly to meet the required physical standards. Performing well in this stage is essential to move forward in the selection process and secure a Bihar Police Constable position in 2025. Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 in the table below: Feature Details Recruitment Authority CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constables) Total Vacancies 19,838 Exam Stages Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, Medical Examination Physical Test Dates December 2025 Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Driver Constable Physical Test Date 2025 The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has announced that the Bihar Police Driver Constable 2025 written exam will be held in December 2025. Currently, only the exam month has been confirmed, and the exact date and time of the exam will be released shortly on the official CSBC website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for the latest updates. Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Details The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is a crucial stage in the recruitment process. It includes two main components: the Physical Standards Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PST checks candidates’ height, chest (for males), and weight, while the PET evaluates fitness through running, shot put, and high jump. Candidates must meet the minimum standards in both tests to qualify for the next stage.

Physical Standards Test (PST) The PST measures the basic physical attributes of candidates. The requirements vary for male and female candidates and across categories. Candidates can check details in the table below: Category Height Chest (Unexpanded/Expanded) Weight Male – General/OBC 165 cm 81 cm / 86 cm – Male – SC/ST 160 cm 79 cm / 84 cm – Female – All Categories 155 cm – 48 kg Related Links: Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The PET assesses the candidate’s physical fitness and ability through specific activities. Check the details below: Activity Male Standard Female Standard Running 1.6 km in 6 minutes 1 km in 5 minutes Shot Put 16-pound shot, 16 feet 12-pound shot, 12 feet High Jump 4 feet 3 feet