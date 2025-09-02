IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025: Check PET, PST Details

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 18:01 IST

The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 will be conducted by CSBC after the written exam. It includes the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates are evaluated on height, chest, weight, running, shot put, and high jump. This article explains the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for male and female candidates.

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025
Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test (PET/PST) 2025 is a crucial step in the recruitment process, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) after the written exam. This test evaluates a candidate’s physical fitness, strength, and endurance to ensure they are suitable for the role of a constable. 

Candidates who qualify in the written exam are eligible to appear. The test includes measuring height and chest, along with running and other physical activities. Clearing this stage is mandatory to progress further in the Bihar Police recruitment process.

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is a key part of the recruitment process. It will be conducted in December 2025 as per the official notification. A total of 19,838 constable vacancies have been announced this year. Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). 

Candidates will be evaluated on activities like running, high jump, and shot put to assess their strength and overall fitness during the physical test. Aspirants should start preparing early and practice regularly to meet the required physical standards. Performing well in this stage is essential to move forward in the selection process and secure a Bihar Police Constable position in 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 in the table below:

Feature

Details

Recruitment Authority

CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constables)

Total Vacancies

19,838

Exam Stages

Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, Medical Examination

Physical Test Dates

December 2025

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Driver Constable Physical Test Date 2025

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has announced that the Bihar Police Driver Constable 2025 written exam will be held in December 2025. Currently, only the exam month has been confirmed, and the exact date and time of the exam will be released shortly on the official CSBC website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for the latest updates.

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Details

The Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is a crucial stage in the recruitment process. It includes two main components: the Physical Standards Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PST checks candidates’ height, chest (for males), and weight, while the PET evaluates fitness through running, shot put, and high jump. Candidates must meet the minimum standards in both tests to qualify for the next stage.

Physical Standards Test (PST)

The PST measures the basic physical attributes of candidates. The requirements vary for male and female candidates and across categories. Candidates can check details in the table below:

Category

Height

Chest (Unexpanded/Expanded)

Weight

Male – General/OBC

165 cm

81 cm / 86 cm

Male – SC/ST

160 cm

79 cm / 84 cm

Female – All Categories

155 cm

48 kg

 

Related Links:

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025
Bihar Police Constable Salary  
Bihar Police Constable Exam Dates 2025
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The PET assesses the candidate’s physical fitness and ability through specific activities. Check the details below:

Activity

Male Standard

Female Standard

Running

1.6 km in 6 minutes

1 km in 5 minutes

Shot Put

16-pound shot, 16 feet

12-pound shot, 12 feet

High Jump

4 feet

3 feet

Candidates should begin physical preparation early and practice regularly to meet these standards. Performing well in the PST and PET is essential to move forward in the Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News