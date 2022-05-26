Drone Festival of India 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival on May 27th- Check Timings and How to Book Tickets

Drone Festival of India 2022: India's biggest drone festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi at 10on May 27, 2022. The two-day event will see participation from around 1600 delegates including foreign diplomats, armed forces, government officials, PSUs, drone startups and other private companies.

During the inaugural event, PM Modi will interact with kisan drone pilots and witness open-air drone demonstrations. Over 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition centre.

The drone festival of India will also include virtual conferral of drone pilot certificates, flying demonstrations, panel discussions, product launches and display made in India drone taxi prototype.

Drone Festival of India 2022 Date and Venue

Date: May 27-28

Timing- 8am onwards

Venue: Hall no. 3 & 4, Stall no. L4 | Pragati Maiden

Drone Festival of India 2022 Tickets

What is the price of the ticket for India's Drone Festival?

Following are the two ticket categories;

Early Bird Tickey (Day 1&2)- Rs 1249 (Inclusive of all meals, 2 Tea Breaks and 1 Lunch)

Regular Ticket (Day 1&2) - Rs 1999 (Inclusive of all meals, 2 Tea Breaks and 1 Lunch)

How to book tickets for Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022?

Visit the official website of India's drone festival and click on book tickets option.

Drone Festival of India 2022: Know Key Agenda of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 will be opened with the inaugural address by Chief Guest-Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural address will be followed by welcome address by President of Drone Federation of India and then addresses by other senior government officials.

Other activities on Day 1 of the drone festival will include product launch and panel discussions on accelerating drone and component manufacturing in India, commercial application of drones and impact of drones in agriculture sector.

The Day 2 of the festival will also see product launch and addresses by senior officials and a presentation on developing and protecting intellectual property.

The second day of the event will also witness panel discussions on airspace management for complex drone operations and enhancing India's defence capabilities with drones.

