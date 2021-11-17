Duare Ration: West Bengal launches ration at doorstep scheme to benefit 10 crore people

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on November 16, 2021, inaugurated the ‘DuareRation’ (ration at doorstep) scheme. It aims at benefitting around 10 crores of the people of the state. The Chief Minister also said that the state government has decided to enhance the commission for ration dealers from Rs. 75 to Rs. 150 per quintal of food grains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This Duare Ration Scheme will help 10 crore people of the state. I will request all the ration dealers to make it a success. From now on, over 10 crore people in the state will getting their ration at the doorstep on a fixed day of every month.”

Duare Ration Scheme in West Bengal: Key Highlights • Under the Duare ration scheme, each dealer will be allowed to appoint at least two people who will help them in the delivery of the ration. • As per the Chief Minister, each of the individuals delivering the ration will get a salary of Rs. 10,000 per month. The State Government will pay Rs. 5,000 and the rest will be paid by the dealer. For 21,000 dealers, 42,000 jobs will be created. • The West Bengal Government will spend Rs. 160 crores on the scheme. • The State Government will provide around 21,000 ration dealers with the financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh each to purchase the vehicles for delivering the ration to people in this way. • As more ration dealers will be required, the Chief Minister also said that under the ration at doorstep scheme the working capital to apply for a ration dealer will be lowered from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 50,000.

Easing the distribution process under Ration at Doorstep scheme

While talking about the distribution process under the Duare Ration scheme in West Bengal, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the distribution process at each doorstep is quite a tough job. It will take at least one year for completing one locality.

To ease the distribution process, one stretch of a road can be divided into four parts and distribute ration to the people there. The locals will also need to be informed about the distribution beforehand.

Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App launched

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the programme, inaugurated a WhatsApp Chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department of the West Bengal Government. She also launched a mobile app, Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App. It will help people apply for the ration cards and also get information about how to do it.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a programme for the portability of ration cards. With it, people will be able to get ration from any shop anywhere in the state.

Background

The Chief Minister of West Bengal had announced the ‘Duare Ration’ scheme before the assembly elections in the state which were held in March-April 2021.