Dwayne Bravo retirement: Dwayne Bravo to retire after T20 World Cup 2021

Dwayne Bravo retirement: The International Cricket Council informed on November 5, 2021 that West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Dwayne Bravo said that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing T20 World Cup as "time has come" to leave the stage after a career he can be proud of.

The news comes after the West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in the Super 12 Group stage, their third loss in the tournament. The defending champions are now out of contention for a semifinal spot.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo confirms he will retire at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup: International Cricket Council



Dwayne Bravo retirement

Dwayne Bravo said, "I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

West Indies vs Australia group stage match on November 6, 2021 will be the allrounder's last match with the national cricket team.

Dwayne Bravo initial retirement and return Dwayne Bravo had announced his retirement from Test cricket in January 2015. He had then announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket except franchise T20 cricket in October 2018. Since 2011, Bravo has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings IPL team. He had later come out of international retirement in December 2019 ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. He was then named in the West Indies squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

About Dwayne Bravo

•Dwayne John Bravo is a former Trinidadian cricketer and former captain of the West Indies cricket team.

•The all-rounder is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. He is regarded as one of the best death bowlers in T20 Cricket.

•Since his debut in 2004, Bravo has played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies.

•He had been an integral part of the West Indies team that had won the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.

•In IPL, he was initially a part of the Mumbai Indians team for the first three seasons. He was picked up by CSK during the 2011 IPL auctions.

Dwayne Bravo stats- Batting/ Bowling stats

Dwayne Bravo Batting stats Matches Matches Played Runs 100s/50s Top score Test 40 2,200 3/13 113 ODI 164 2,968 2/10 112* T20 89 1,243 0/4 66*