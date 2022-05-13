Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Dharamshala

Earthquake today: A earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred near Chamba in Himachal Pradesh earlier today, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors of the quake were felt at around 7.46 am on May 13, 2022. The earthquake in Himachal Pradesh occurred around 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.

The National Centre of Seismology said in a tweet, "Earthquake of magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India." So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property because of the Earthquake.

Four earthquakes in Himachal in past two months

A mild density earthquake was also recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh in April 2022. The earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale had struck at 4.58 in the morning. The epicentre of the quake was 19 km deep near Chamunda Devi Temple, 10 km southeast of Dharamshala town. No loss of life or damage was reported.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced four earthquakes in the past two months. A tremor of 2.6 magnitudes had jolted Mandi district in Himachal on March 23, followed by another tremor measuring 3 in Richter scale in Kangra on March 24. The third earthquake measuring 2.5 had struck Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on March 28.

Himachal Prades: A highly sensitive seismic zone

Himachal Pradesh falls under the highly sensitive seismic zone and experiences dozens of mild earthquakes every year. The biggest one of 7.8 magnitudes had struck on April 4, 1905, leaving more than 20,000 people dead apart from razing habitations in the hill towns of Dharamshala, Kangra, Palampur and Baijnath.