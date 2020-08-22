Election Commission guidelines for elections amid COVID-19: Only 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning

The Election Commission of India issued new guidelines for the 'Conduct of General Elections/ By-elections during COVID-19' for states and union territories on August 21, 2020. The detailed guidelines have been released ahead of Bihar Elections 2020.

The EC guidelines cover key activities for conducting upcoming state elections and by-elections during the period of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The guidelines lay down strict compliance norms that have to be followed by the officials conducting the elections as well as the candidates contesting in the elections.

Punishment for Violation

Under the EC guidelines, those found guilty of violating the instructions on COVID-19 measures even during the campaign process will be liable to be proceeded against, as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Election Commission Guidelines: Key Highlights

• Under the new election guidelines, not more than 5 people will be allowed for door-to-door campaigning during the campaign process.

• During roadshows, the convoy should maintain a gap after every set of five vehicles. Public gatherings and rallies will be allowed with strict adherence to COVID-19 health safety guidelines.

• The training of election officials shall be organized in a decentralized manner in large halls. Online modules of training will be used as far as possible.

• All necessary forms including the nomination form and affidavit will be made available online on the website of CEO and DEO for the candidates.

• For the first time, the candidates will be allowed to deposit the security money for contesting elections through online mode at the designated platform.

• During the filing of nomination papers, only two people and two vehicles will be allowed to accompany a candidate.

• All those involved in the election-related activity will have to wear a mask at all times. Thermal scanning of all people has also been mandated at every entry point.

• Besides this, sanitizers, soap and water will be made available inside the premises and social distancing shall be maintained as per the Home Ministry and the concerned state government's COVID-19 guidelines.

• There shall be a maximum of only 1000 voters in a polling station at a given point in time instead of the current norm of 1500 voters.

• Besides this, the guidelines state that large halls should be identified and utilised for the election process as far as possible to ensure adherence to social distancing norms. Awareness posters on COVID-19 should also be displayed at visible locations.

• Further, an adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for the movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

• A detailed COVID-19 related comprehensive plan will also be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account.

Voting Process

Hand gloves shall be provided to all the voters for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM for voting. The gloves will be provided to the electors before they head to the EVM machines.

Background

The revised election guidelines have been released by the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which will be held later this year.