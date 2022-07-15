EMM Negative: India's First Unique Blood Group found in Gujarat man

EMM Negative Blood Group: India's first unique blood group, EMM Negative, has been detected in a 65-year-old man in Gujarat. EMM Negative Blood Group is the world's rarest blood group. The Gujarat man is the world's tenth person with the world's most rare blood type.

The man, who suffers from a heart disease, was found to have the world's rarest blood group EMM Negative. In general, there are four different blood types- A, B, O or AB. However, the EMM Negative blood group cannot be classified into any of these regular blood types.

The human body contains a total of 42 different types of blood systems including A, B, O, Rh and Duffy. There are about 375 different types of antigens in which EMM is in high amounts.

The 65-year-old man had been undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad after suffering a heart attack.

He was in need of blood for his heart surgery but when his blood type was not found in Ahmedabad's Prathama laboratory, his blood samples were sent to the blood donation centre in Surat.

The International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) has designated the blood type as EMM negative as there is no EMM present in the blood.

Now, there are just 10 people in the world with the unique blood group with no EMM high-frequency in their blood, which makes them different from normal humans.

Those with rarest blood groups cannot donate their blood to anyone nor can they be given blood by anyone having another blood type including O+.

