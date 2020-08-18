External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with his UAE counterpart to invite investments in key sectors

The Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held extensive talks with his UAE (United Arab Emirates) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on August 17, 2020. The discussion covered a range of topics including to boost ties between two countries.

The virtual talk was the part of the 13th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation. The discussion between the two ministers covered the ways to boost strategic ties and the situation in the neighbourhood of both countries.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, during the talks, the UAE delegation also conveyed the appreciation for the significant contributions that are made by the Indian expatriate community.

Thank FM HH @ABZayed for co-chairing the 13th (Virtual) India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. Reviewed the continuing growth of our broad-based cooperation. Their content and expanse are a testimony to our new era of relations. pic.twitter.com/r9770JWXhU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 17, 2020

India-UAE discussion: Key Highlights

• The Ministry of External Affairs informed that during the discussion between two ministers, the Indian side has invited further investments from UAE in the key sectors of the Indian economy.

• The investment has especially been invited to the infrastructure sector including food parks, logistics, ports, highways, airports, defence, and renewable energy.

• The wide-ranging discussions were held between the two countries in a frank, friendly, and constructive atmosphere, which reflected the strong bilateral ties between the two partners.

• Regional issues were also discussed pertaining to their neighbourhood and the cooperation at UN and other multilateral fora.

• During the talks, the UAE delegation has also expressed its willingness to further strengthen the links in food security and energy.

• The two sides also discussed a joint strategy to combat the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the countries.

Ties between India and UAE: Background

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf Emirate in 2015, the relations between India and UAE have shown remarkable growth. The visit was later continued by several high-level visits which kept the momentum going.

During the latest discussion, the External affairs ministers of both the countries also noted with satisfaction the progress on the institutional mechanisms which has continued to guide and promote the multifaceted bilateral cooperation with the help of an extensive framework of agreements.

As UAE is one of India’s top sources of energy, it is also home to millions of Indians who send home valuable foreign remittances. Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day Speech on August 15, 2020, highlighted Gulf region as India’s extended neighbourhood, he also spoke about the close links with the Gulf countries.