FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: Check list of 13 qualified teams, Italy & Portugal in same qualifiers group

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw for Europe is placed in a way that only one team between Portugal and Italy will make it into the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Check full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams here. 

Created On: Nov 28, 2021 15:14 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Italy vs Portugal
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Italy vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 21, 2022. This will be the first tournament hosted in the middle east. The 2022 Qatar edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the last to feature 32 teams before the group is expanded to 48 teams from 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Men's World Cup has featured 32 teams in the last six editions since the 1998 France World Cup. This year also, 31 nations along with host Qatar will qualify for the FIFA World Cup through regional FIFA 2022 qualifier matches. Every region has a set number of teams that will qualify for the world cup.

Following number of nations will qualify from each region:

Africa: 5

Asia: 4 (plus 1 playoff qualifier)

Europe: 13

North/Central America & Caribbean: 3 (plus 1 playoff qualifier)

Oceania: 1 playoff qualifier

South America: 4 (plus 1 playoff qualifier)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Full List of Qualified Teams

So far, a total of 13 teams have officially qualified for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including host nation Qatar. This means that 19 spots are yet to be filled in the coming months.

Brazil was the first nation to qualify from South America and was later joined by Argentina. From Europe, overall 10 nations have qualified including hosts Qatar. There are only three qualifying spots left from Europe and two major teams-Portugal and current European champions Italy are yet to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

Italy vs Portugal World Cup qualifiers 2022-Only one team to qualify

Unfortunately, only one team between Portugal and Italy will make it into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as both teams have been drawn into the same World Cup qualifying bracket. This means that either current European champions Italy or one of football's biggest stars, Cristiano Ronaldo will be sitting out of the next year's world cup.

Italy will face North Macedonia in the European Play-off semifinals, while Portugal will take on Turkey and the winner of each bracket will play against each other in the playoff finals for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

Full List of 13 qualified Teams: 2022 Qatar World Cup

No. Nation (FIFA Rank) Region Number of Titles won (Last title year)
1 Qatar (46) Asia
2 Germany (12) Europe 4 (2014)
3 Denmark (10) Europe
4 Brazil (2) S. America 5 (2002)
5 France (3) Europe 2 (2018)
6 Belgium (1) Europe
7 Croatia (18) Europe
8 Spain (7) Europe 1 (2010)
9 Serbia (25) Europe
10 England (5) Europe 1 (1966)
11 Switzerland (14) Europe
12 Netherlands (11) Europe
13 Argentina (6) S America 2 (1986)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Important Details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Dates- November 21- December 18, 2022

2022 FIFA World Cup Final- December 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Number of teams- 32

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Cities- Doha, Lusall, Al Wakrah, sAl Khor, Al Rayyan, 

 

