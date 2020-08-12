FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Asia rescheduled to 2021

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Asia have been rescheduled to 2021. FIFA and the Asian Confederation (AFC) jointly decided to reschedule the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The qualification matches were originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020. The decision has been taken to protect the health and safety of all participants.

FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the coronavirus situation in the region and identify new dates for their respective qualification matches. The details of the new dates of the remaining qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will decide 31 out of the 32 teams that will play in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Qatar, being the hosts of the World Cup will automatically qualify for the tournament.

All the remaining 210 FIFA member associations are eligible to enter the qualifying process. The first round of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers had opened in June 2019.

India at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

India is currently placed at the fourth place in Group E with three points from five games. Hosts Qatar tops the table with 13 points and Oman follows second with 12 points. The eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage for the World Cup.

While India is out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish can help them book a direct berth in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2022. This will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Arab world and the second football World Cup in Asia after the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by Japan and South Korea.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will also be the last one to involve 32 teams, as the 2026 tournament to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico will have 48 teams. The current world cup champions are France, who beat Croatia to take the title in 2008.