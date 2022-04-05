Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

FIH pro League 2021-22: Indian Women’s Hockey Team named for FIH pro league matches against Netherlands

FIH Pro League 2021-22: Hockey India has named a 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches against the Netherlands on April 8 and April 9, 2022. Check FIH Pro League 2022 Women’s Schedule and other details below.

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 17:31 IST
FIH Pro League 2021-22
FIH Pro League 2021-22

FIH pro league 2022 women’s: 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team has been named by Hockey India for the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches against World No. Netherlands on April 8 and April 9 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Odisha. Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be led by Savita and Vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka.

The Chief Coach of the Women’s Indian Hockey Team said that it is great to be back on the field for Hockey Pro League Games against the Netherlands after the disappointment of England not being able to visit. The coach further added that the team is looking to build on its own performance and will hopefully show progress against a strong opponent.

FIH Hockey Pro League 2021- 22: India Women’s Hockey Team

Position

Players

Captain

Savita

Vice-Captain

Deep Grace Ekka

Goalkeepers

Savita and Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders

Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Suman Devi Thoudam, Rashmita Minz and Udita

Midfielders

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Namita Toppa, Monika, Neha, Sonika and Mahima Choudhary

Forwards

Navneet Kaur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur

Standbys

Preeti Dubey, Upasana Singh and Vandana Katariya

FIF Pro League 2022 Points Table Women’s

The Indian Women’s hockey team is currently placed in FIH Pro League 2022 Points Table. The team has played 6 matches so far where they have won 3 matches and have added a point with a shoot the win as well.

The Netherlands team, on the other hand, won 5 out of 6 matches and have also gained an extra point from a shoot-out win.

FIH Pro League 2022 Women’s Schedule

S. No.

Date

Venue

Teams

1

Jan 31, 2022

Oman

China vs India

2

Feb 1, 2022

Oman

China vs India

3

Feb 26, 2022

India

India vs Spain

4

Feb 27, 2022

India

India vs Spain

5

March 12, 2022

India

India vs Germany

6

March 13, 2022

India

India vs Germany

7

April 8, 2022

India

India vs Netherlands

8

April 9, 2022

India

India vs Netherlands

9

June 11, 2022

Belgium

Belgium vs India

10

June 12, 2022

Belgium

Belgium vs India

11

June 18, 2022

Netherlands

Argentina vs India

12

June 19, 2022

Netherlands

Argentina vs India

13

June 21, 2022

Netherlands

US vs India

14

June 22, 2022

Netherlands

US vs India

Women’s FIH Pro League

It is an international women’s field hockey competition that is organized by the International Hockey federation. Women’s FIH Pro league also serves as a qualifier for the Hockey World Cup and the Olympic Games. The first edition of the Women’s FIH pro league was started in 2019.

