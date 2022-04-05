FIH pro League 2021-22: Indian Women’s Hockey Team named for FIH pro league matches against Netherlands
FIH Pro League 2021-22: Hockey India has named a 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches against the Netherlands on April 8 and April 9, 2022. Check FIH Pro League 2022 Women’s Schedule and other details below.
FIH pro league 2022 women’s: 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team has been named by Hockey India for the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches against World No. Netherlands on April 8 and April 9 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Odisha. Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be led by Savita and Vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka.
The Chief Coach of the Women’s Indian Hockey Team said that it is great to be back on the field for Hockey Pro League Games against the Netherlands after the disappointment of England not being able to visit. The coach further added that the team is looking to build on its own performance and will hopefully show progress against a strong opponent.
FIH Hockey Pro League 2021- 22: India Women’s Hockey Team
|
Position
|
Players
|
Captain
|
Savita
|
Vice-Captain
|
Deep Grace Ekka
|
Goalkeepers
|
Savita and Rajani Etimarpu
|
Defenders
|
Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Suman Devi Thoudam, Rashmita Minz and Udita
|
Midfielders
|
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Namita Toppa, Monika, Neha, Sonika and Mahima Choudhary
|
Forwards
|
Navneet Kaur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur
|
Standbys
|
Preeti Dubey, Upasana Singh and Vandana Katariya
FIF Pro League 2022 Points Table Women’s
The Indian Women’s hockey team is currently placed in FIH Pro League 2022 Points Table. The team has played 6 matches so far where they have won 3 matches and have added a point with a shoot the win as well.
The Netherlands team, on the other hand, won 5 out of 6 matches and have also gained an extra point from a shoot-out win.
FIH Pro League 2022 Women’s Schedule
|
S. No.
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Teams
|
1
|
Jan 31, 2022
|
Oman
|
China vs India
|
2
|
Feb 1, 2022
|
Oman
|
China vs India
|
3
|
Feb 26, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Spain
|
4
|
Feb 27, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Spain
|
5
|
March 12, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Germany
|
6
|
March 13, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Germany
|
7
|
April 8, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Netherlands
|
8
|
April 9, 2022
|
India
|
India vs Netherlands
|
9
|
June 11, 2022
|
Belgium
|
Belgium vs India
|
10
|
June 12, 2022
|
Belgium
|
Belgium vs India
|
11
|
June 18, 2022
|
Netherlands
|
Argentina vs India
|
12
|
June 19, 2022
|
Netherlands
|
Argentina vs India
|
13
|
June 21, 2022
|
Netherlands
|
US vs India
|
14
|
June 22, 2022
|
Netherlands
|
US vs India
Women’s FIH Pro League
It is an international women’s field hockey competition that is organized by the International Hockey federation. Women’s FIH Pro league also serves as a qualifier for the Hockey World Cup and the Olympic Games. The first edition of the Women’s FIH pro league was started in 2019.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS