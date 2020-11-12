Film Actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

The renowned film actor, Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala on November 12, 2020. He was 53. According to the police, the forensic team has arrived at the location to find out how he died. They also informed that the investigation has begun to find out whether it was a death by suicide.

Asif Basra was a well-known face in an Indian Film Industry. In addition to working in several Bollywood movies such as Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Hichki, he also marked his presence in Hollywood film, Outsource.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Apart from movies, he was also seen in a number of critically-acclaimed web-series like Hostages, Patal Lok and Woh.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the news via Twitter and expressed his condolences.

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Film Actor, Manoj Bajpayee was also shocked at the news. He also shared that he had shot with Asif Basra just before the lockdown.

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra was also a well-known name in the theatre world. He was known for his theatrical performances from playing 5 characters in Mahatma vs Gandhi. The play was a Feroz Abbas Khan's production and has been considered one of the most successful in Indian theatre.