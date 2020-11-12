Film Actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Asif Basra was a well-known face in an Indian Film Industry. He had worked in several Bollywood movies and was known for his performances in web-series. 

Nov 12, 2020 18:22 IST

The renowned film actor, Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala on November 12, 2020. He was 53. According to the police, the forensic team has arrived at the location to find out how he died. They also informed that the investigation has begun to find out whether it was a death by suicide. 

Asif Basra was a well-known face in an Indian Film Industry. In addition to working in several Bollywood movies such as Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Hichki, he also marked his presence in Hollywood film, Outsource.

Apart from movies, he was also seen in a number of critically-acclaimed web-series like Hostages, Patal Lok and Woh.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the news via Twitter and expressed his condolences.

Film Actor, Manoj Bajpayee was also shocked at the news. He also shared that he had shot with Asif Basra just before the lockdown. 

Asif Basra was also a well-known name in the theatre world. He was known for his theatrical performances from playing 5 characters in Mahatma vs Gandhi. The play was a Feroz Abbas Khan's production and has been considered one of the most successful in Indian theatre. 

 

