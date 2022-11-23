Film Bazaar: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates largest South Asian film market

Film Bazaar: The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur inaugurated the largest South Asian Film Market- Film Bazaar on November 21, 2022.

During his address at the inauguration, the Union Minister said that India is one of the largest film-making countries in the world, and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is Asia’s biggest film festival. He added that the producers come here to engage and collaborate with the filmmakers in India which made IFFI the right platform for the initiative of Film Bazaar.

While sharing his vision of India becoming a large marketplace for the film industry, the Union Minister said that at IFFI there will be ample opportunities for co-producers and collaborators for films.

Union Minister @ianuragthakur inaugurates Film bazaar at Hotel Marriott, Goa



Film Bazaar is the largest South Asian film market. It encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International film communities#IFFI #AnythingForFilms #IFFI53 pic.twitter.com/sEOMGB886A — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 21, 2022

Film Bazaar: Objective

Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian Film market organized on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International Film Communities.

Film Bazaar: Key Highlights

1. Film Bazaar, created and organized by the National Film Development Corporation, has evolved into South Asia’s global film market from its humble beginnings in 2007.

2. Over the years, films such as Lunch Box, Margarita with a Straw, Qissa, Chauthi Koot, Title, Ship of Theseus, Court, Liar’s Dice, and Miss Lovely, among others have been through one or more programs of the Bazaar.

3. Over the course of five days at IFFI, Film Bazaar becomes the converging point for film buyers and sellers from all over the world.

4. Film Bazaar will also facilitate the sales of world cinema in the South Asian Region.

53rd International Film Festival of India

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2022. Organised annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals in Asia, the 53rd edition of the International film festival promotes the art of the film by providing a unique platform showcasing the best of cinema.

Champions of the Earth 2022: India’s Purnima Devi Barman honoured with UN’s highest environmental award