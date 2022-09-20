First trilateral ministerial meeting held in US by India, France, and UAE

India, France, and the UAE held their first trilateral meeting in New York beside the UN General Assembly session. They shared ideas on a new and better contemporary way of doing diplomacy with a focus on the “active exchange” of ideas between UNSC members and strategic partners.

S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister arrived in New York on September 18, 2022, to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The session starts on September 20, 2022, with the opening of the General Debate.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted “a productive first trilateral ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France. Active exchange of ideas between strategic partners and UNSC members".

What topics were discussed in the First Trilateral Ministerial meeting?

The discussions of the meeting focussed on areas of commonalities. Methods of implementation and working of these commonalities were also discussed. The officials said that the three countries are comfortable with each other and have the potential to work in a more coordinated way. Such meetings signify a new and better contemporary way of practicing diplomacy. As per the officials, diplomacy is now changing and some countries are not neighbors or next to each other in a region but which have various common interests and are working with each other.

Mr. Jaishankar with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

The meeting with the Egyptian leadership was essential, asserting that Egypt is also on the same page as India when it comes to issues such as refocusing the world on development concerns, Global South, said the officials.

S Jaishankar said that the bilateral ties between India and Egypt are growing strongly in the defense, trade, and investments area. Further, the cooperation in new initiatives like green hydrogen and ammonia and education sectors will bolster them. Discussions over the close cooperation at the UN and NAM were also held.

India’s economic relationship with Egypt is growing well, trade is at an all-time high and there are very strong investment interests, said the sources. Egypt is also chairing COP27 and they are good players in renewable areas of green hydrogen and ammonia.

